Responsible betting in Africa: What the 1xBet Player Safety Index reveals

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As African betting markets continue to expand, the question of player protection is becoming harder to ignore.

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That was the focus of the recent discussion around International Player Safety Index: Africa, the research commissioned by 1xBet to assess how operators, regulators, and industry experts view player protection across the continent.

Among the expert guests on the webinar dedicated to the study was Fisayo Oke, CEO of Gamble Alert, an independent Nigerian non-profit focused on responsible gambling, which positions itself as one of the leading safer gambling and player protection organizations in Africa.

In his comments, Oke focused education, player behaviour, on regulation, and the future of responsible gambling in Africa.

His comments pointed to a market that is growing, but not evenly, and one where stronger player protection will depend on local regulation, education, and practical tools for both operators and users.

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Q: What finding from the 1xBet International Player Safety Index: Africa surprised you most?

A: “What surprised me most was the level of confidence respondents expressed in regulation across Africa. In some cases, participants said they had even more confidence in African regulatory systems than in Europe. But at the same time, they also said they could not roll out stronger player protection measures because regulations were inconsistent. That contradiction was the most surprising finding for me.”

Q: Should education play a central role in responsible gambling strategies in African markets?

A: “Absolutely. Education is fundamental. Without education, the other tools simply cannot work.” “Players first need to know that responsible gambling tools exist before they can use them. Education should cover underage gambling, student vulnerability, and the broader consequences of harmful gambling behavior. If you remove education, the whole system collapses.”

Q: Initiatives that help players are becoming more common. What role do tools like 1xBalance play in building a culture of responsibility?

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A:“These initiatives are very important, like 1xBet's initiative 1xBalance.com Some people argue that if an operator promotes responsible gambling tools while also marketing its products, it may appear contradictory.

But I see it differently. It shows that operators are beginning to recognise that player protection is essential for sustainability.

In the past, gambling advertisements often glamorised betting and focused exclusively on potential winnings. Now we are starting to see messaging that acknowledges the importance of balance and responsible play. Over time, this shift could help reshape gambling culture.”

Q: To what extent is responsible gambling a personal responsibility vs an industry responsibility?

A:”From a public health perspective, society expects regulators and operators to protect the public regardless of individual choices.

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From a responsible gambling perspective, two key principles apply:

The decision to gamble or not gamble belongs to the individual.

Operators and regulators must ensure that individuals make informed decisions.

This means responsibility is shared. Players make the choice, but operators and regulators must provide transparent information about the risks.”

Q: What should shape the future of responsible gambling in Africa?

A:“Artificial intelligence will certainly play a role. But I believe culture and awareness will be even more important.”

“The real transformation will come through education and cultural change. I expect to see stronger awareness campaigns and a gradual shift toward viewing gambling as entertainment rather than as a source of income.”

Q: Should communication with younger, mobile-first audiences be different when it comes to responsible gambling?

A:“Yes, absolutely. Messaging must be tailored to the audience and take cultural differences into account. Africa is extremely diverse, and attitudes toward gambling vary widely across communities.

If you want to reach younger generations - Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you need to speak their language and use channels they understand. Traditional communication methods often fail to capture their attention.”

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Q: Are African markets moving in the same direction, or are they still fragmented?

A:“If we look at major markets such as South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, we can see similar standards emerging. But Africa has 54 countries, and the situation still varies widely. Around 40 African countries had some form of gambling legislation as of 2024, which means some jurisdictions are still evolving. I expect to see more harmonisation of minimum standards over time - not identical laws everywhere, but at least shared baseline standards for player protection.”

Q: What changes have had the biggest impact in recent years?

A: “Operators began treating responsible gambling as a compliance requirement, not just a voluntary initiative. Today we see many operators inviting organisations like ours to train staff and help implement responsible gaming tools.”

Conclusion

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Fisayo Oke’s contribution to the 1xBet webinar made one point especially clear: responsible betting in Africa cannot be built through borrowed models alone. It has to reflect local regulation, local player age and motivations, and local social realities.

The findings of International Player Safety Index: Africa show a continent making progress, but still marked by uneven systems and different levels of maturity.

For Oke, the way forward lies in stronger education, more relevant communication, and practical tools such as 1xBalance by 1xBet that help players understand their own behavior earlier.

In that sense, the future of player protection in Africa will depend not only on rules, but on whether responsibility becomes part of the culture around betting itself.

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