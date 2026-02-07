When rappers invent words that end up in the English dictionary

Hip hop has evolved from a musical genre into a global linguistic powerhouse, with specific rappers introducing slang terms that end up making it into the English lexicon. Read on to discover these terms and their meanings in the dictionaries that have now codified them eternally.

Linguistic evolution in the 21st century is heavily influenced by hip hop culture, with rappers playing a big part in the commercialisation of certain slang and 'taboo' words in music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Various terms originally specific to African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and rap lyrics have been formalised and added to the World's most prominent English dictionaries, such as the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and Merriam-Webster.

1. Eminem: 'Stan'

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.

In 2000, Eminem released the single 'Stan', featuring a protagonist whose obsessive devotion leads to a murder-suicide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The term transitioned from a proper noun to a common noun and verb within internet subcultures.

Definition: An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.

Etymology: Derived from the song title and character name; often interpreted as a portmanteau of 'stalker' and 'fan'.

2. Drake: 'YOLO'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Added to Oxford Dictionaries Online in 2014.

The acronym stands for 'You Only Live Once.'

While the phrase appeared in 19th-century literature and 20th-century music (notably by The Strokes in 2006), Drake’s 2011 track 'The Motto' converted it into a global catchphrase.

Definition: An abbreviation used to express the view that one should make the most of the present moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Drake attempted to trademark the term in 2012 after its proliferation on retail merchandise, though the application was unsuccessful.

3. E-40: 'Fo’ Shizzle'

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2001 (Suffix recognition)

Earl Stevens, known as E-40, is a pioneer of Bay Area slang.

Earl 'E-40' Stevens

He is credited with popularising the '-izzle' suffix.

While the technique originated in 1970s American street slang and was used in Frankie Smith’s 1981 Double Dutch Bus, E-40 integrated it into hip hop via tracks like 'The Rapper's Ball' (1996).

Earl Stevens, known as E-40

Snoop Dogg later brought it to global mainstream prominence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Definition: A slang variation of 'for sure.'

Dictionary Context: The OED tracks '-izzle' as a formative suffix used to create slang terms.

4. B.G. (Cash Money Millionaires): 'Bling'

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2003.

New Orleans rapper B.G. (Christopher Dorsey) released the single 'Bling Bling' in 1999.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Orleans rapper B.G. (birth name Christopher Dorsey)

Although fellow New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne claims to have coined the term during a recording session, B.G.’s song was the catalyst for its entry into the English lexicon.

Definition: Ostentatious jewellery, clothing, or jewellery; also used as an adjective to describe such items.

Origin: Onomatopoeic, representing the imagined sound of light reflecting off diamonds.

5. Jay-Z & Kanye West: 'Cray'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2014.

The term 'cray' gained global traction following the 2011 hit 'N*as in Paris' by Jay-Z and Kanye West.

While 'cray-cray' was used in regional US slang as early as the late 1990s, the song's refrain led to its formal dictionary inclusion.

Definition: A shortened version of 'crazy.'

Advertisement

Advertisement