Advertisement

When rappers invent words that end up in the English dictionary

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 12:55 - 07 February 2026
American rapper Jay Z
American rapper Jay Z
Hip hop has evolved from a musical genre into a global linguistic powerhouse, with specific rappers introducing slang terms that end up making it into the English lexicon. Read on to discover these terms and their meanings in the dictionaries that have now codified them eternally.
Advertisement

Linguistic evolution in the 21st century is heavily influenced by hip hop culture, with rappers playing a big part in the commercialisation of certain slang and 'taboo' words in music.

Advertisement

Various terms originally specific to African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and rap lyrics have been formalised and added to the World's most prominent English dictionaries, such as the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) and Merriam-Webster.

1. Eminem: 'Stan'

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.

In 2000, Eminem released the single 'Stan', featuring a protagonist whose obsessive devotion leads to a murder-suicide.

Advertisement

The term transitioned from a proper noun to a common noun and verb within internet subcultures.

  • Definition: An overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.

  • Etymology: Derived from the song title and character name; often interpreted as a portmanteau of 'stalker' and 'fan'.

2. Drake: 'YOLO'

Advertisement

Added to Oxford Dictionaries Online in 2014.

The acronym stands for 'You Only Live Once.'

While the phrase appeared in 19th-century literature and 20th-century music (notably by The Strokes in 2006), Drake’s 2011 track 'The Motto' converted it into a global catchphrase.

  • Definition: An abbreviation used to express the view that one should make the most of the present moment.

Advertisement

Drake attempted to trademark the term in 2012 after its proliferation on retail merchandise, though the application was unsuccessful.

3. E-40: 'Fo’ Shizzle'

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2001 (Suffix recognition)

Earl Stevens, known as E-40, is a pioneer of Bay Area slang.

Earl 'E-40' Stevens
Earl 'E-40' Stevens

He is credited with popularising the '-izzle' suffix.

While the technique originated in 1970s American street slang and was used in Frankie Smith’s 1981 Double Dutch Bus, E-40 integrated it into hip hop via tracks like 'The Rapper's Ball' (1996).

Earl Stevens, known as E-40
Earl Stevens, known as E-40

Snoop Dogg later brought it to global mainstream prominence.

Advertisement

  • Definition: A slang variation of 'for sure.'

  • Dictionary Context: The OED tracks '-izzle' as a formative suffix used to create slang terms.

4. B.G. (Cash Money Millionaires): 'Bling'

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2003.

New Orleans rapper B.G. (Christopher Dorsey) released the single 'Bling Bling' in 1999.

Advertisement
New Orleans rapper B.G. (birth name Christopher Dorsey)
New Orleans rapper B.G. (birth name Christopher Dorsey)

Although fellow New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne claims to have coined the term during a recording session, B.G.’s song was the catalyst for its entry into the English lexicon.

  • Definition: Ostentatious jewellery, clothing, or jewellery; also used as an adjective to describe such items.

  • Origin: Onomatopoeic, representing the imagined sound of light reflecting off diamonds.

5. Jay-Z & Kanye West: 'Cray'

Advertisement

Added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2014.

The term 'cray' gained global traction following the 2011 hit 'N*as in Paris' by Jay-Z and Kanye West.

While 'cray-cray' was used in regional US slang as early as the late 1990s, the song's refrain led to its formal dictionary inclusion.

  • Definition: A shortened version of 'crazy.'

Advertisement

Despite popular internet theories linking the term to the Kray twins (London gangsters), official lyric sheets and artist performances confirm it is a truncation of "crazy."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Educate me
Latest Videos
The Origin Story of Necessary Noize, as Told By Wyre The Lion
Music
01.12.2025
The Origin Story of Necessary Noize, as Told By Wyre The Lion
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
American rapper Jay Z
Music
07.02.2026
When rappers invent words that end up in the English dictionary
Screengrab showing the site of a gas depot explosion in Donholm
Local
07.02.2026
How LPG vendors can protect depots from gas leaks & explosions
Isuzu East Africa officially launch the locally assembled Isuzu MU-X luxury SUV on February 2, 2026.
Cars
07.02.2026
Isuzu launches locally assembled SUV, Mercedes overhauls flagship S-Class & more car news of the week
File image of Ukrainian Forces advancing through a battlefield.
Local
07.02.2026
Ukraine confirms deaths of 2 more Kenyans fighting for Russia, fatalities rise to 3
Dominion Paul Ladi
Technology
06.02.2026
How One Nigerian founder is reimagining cross-border logistics in Africa 
Sweat stains (SweatBlock)
Health & Fitness
06.02.2026
Beat the sweat - Fabrics that keep odour & stains away