How LPG vendors can protect depots from gas leaks & explosions

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 12:09 - 07 February 2026
Screengrab showing the site of a gas depot explosion in Donholm
A devastating fire in Donholm recently exposed the thin line between a minor kitchen accident and a neighbourhood-wide catastrophe. As secondary explosions from a residential gas depot sent shockwaves through the community, the incident raised urgent questions about storage safety and the high price of non-compliance in Kenya’s LPG sector.
The explosion at a gas depot in the Donholm area of Nairobi on Friday morning, 6 February 2026, serves as a reminder of the risks associated with Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage in densely populated neighbourhoods.

The fire, which reportedly originated in a nearby eatery before spreading to a clinic and subsequently a gas storage facility, triggered a series of secondary explosions that caused significant property damage and mass evacuations.

To mitigate such risks and ensure public safety, LPG retailers and wholesalers must adhere to stringent safety protocols that prioritise regulatory compliance and infrastructure integrity.

1. Ensure licensing is in order

All LPG businesses in Kenya must operate under a valid licence from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Compliance is not merely a legal requirement.

Retailers must secure a valid Single Business Permit and a Fire Clearance Certificate from the County Government, while wholesalers are required to demonstrate ownership of at least 5,000 branded cylinders or a verified distributorship agreement.

Branded gas cylinders at a gas storage depot
These permits also require facilities to undergo annual Environmental Audits (professional inspection) and be registered as workplaces under the Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services (DOSHS).

The consequences for bypassing these licensing regulations are severe.

Under the Petroleum Act, operating an unlicensed LPG facility or engaging in illegal refilling attracts a minimum fine of Sh10 million or a prison sentence of at least five years.

Beyond financial and legal penalties, EPRA has the authority to permanently revoke operating licences, seize all gas cylinders, and shut down premises immediately.

In the event of an accident, failing to report the incident within 48 hours results in additional fines and a higher likelihood of prosecution for criminal negligence.

2. Adhere to Storage & Infrastructure Standards

The physical design of a depot determines its resilience against external fire sources.

Vendors ought to ensure that storage areas are well ventilated to prevent the accumulation of leaked gas.

A gas depot
LPG is heavier than air and settles in low-lying areas, creating an invisible explosion hazard.

Additionally, cylinders should be stored on level, non-combustible surfaces.

Using rubber or wooden boards can prevent sparks caused by metal-to-metal friction during movement.

Open-air yards are preferred for retail storage to facilitate rapid gas dispersion in the event of a leak.

3. Adhere to Operational Safety Protocols

Staff should perform daily inspections for audible hissing or the distinctive odour of LPG.

Soap-water tests on valves and connections are essential for identifying slow leaks.

A person handling an LPG gas cylinder
To ensure the quality of their stock, retailers must only accept cylinders from licensed brand owners.

Dented, rusted, or expired cylinders (beyond their 8-year revalidation date) must be rejected and returned for maintenance.

All cylinders must be stored and transported in an upright position to ensure that safety relief valves function correctly.

4. Ensure there are ‘buffer zones’ between gas depots and residential buildings

The Donholm incident highlights the danger of ‘cascading fires’ when gas depots are situated too close to heat sources. 

Gas cylinders for sale
Guidelines stipulate specific distances between gas storage areas and adjacent buildings, particularly those involving open flames like eateries.

Facilities located near high-risk areas, such as petrol stations or clinics, require enhanced safety barriers and more frequent emergency drills.

Petroleum products and LPG must never be stored near direct sunlight or heat sources.

Safety training is equally vital. At least two employees at every site must be certified by a NITA-accredited institution in safe LPG handling to ensure that emergency protocols are followed immediately during an incident.

