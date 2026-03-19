Trucks in the U.S.

Trucks in the U.S.

Options on the table for truck drivers in U.S. after Trump's immigration directive

For many drivers, the policy represents a sudden and destabilising shift. Those affected face the prospect of losing their livelihoods once their licences expire.

A new U.S. policy targeting commercial driver’s licences (CDLs) is reshaping the trucking industry and placing thousands of immigrant drivers in a difficult position.

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Introduced under President Donald Trump, the directive tightens eligibility rules for who can legally operate heavy commercial vehicles, effectively narrowing access for many non-citizens who have long been part of the sector.

While the administration presents the move as a necessary safety measure, critics warn it could disrupt supply chains and deepen labour shortages.

For the drivers affected, however, the debate is far less theoretical, it is about jobs, income and survival.

What the directive changes

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At its core, the directive introduces stricter requirements for obtaining and renewing CDLs in the United States.

Under the new rules: Many non-citizens, including asylum seekers, refugees and certain temporary status holders are no longer eligible to renew their licences.

Existing licences remain valid only until expiry, after which renewal may be denied.

Only a limited group of visa holders can still qualify under the updated system.

Additional checks, including immigration status verification and English-language standards, have been reinforced.

Rather than removing drivers immediately, the policy creates a gradual phase-out, with more workers losing eligibility as their licences expire.

Why the policy was introduced

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The administration has framed the directive primarily around road safety and regulatory consistency.

Officials argue that previous systems did not adequately verify foreign driving records or immigration status, potentially allowing unqualified drivers onto U.S. roads.

There is also a broader political context. The directive aligns with a wider push to tighten immigration controls and limit access to certain economic opportunities for non-citizens.

A sector under pressure

The U.S. trucking industry is central to the economy, responsible for moving the majority of goods across the country.

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Even before the directive, the sector was grappling with driver shortages, high turnover and demanding working conditions.

Immigrant drivers, though a minority, play a significant role in keeping freight moving. Removing a sizeable portion of this workforce could have ripple effects, including: Delivery delays

Increased transport costs

Higher prices for consumers

For businesses already navigating supply chain pressures, the timing of the directive adds another layer of uncertainty.

Human impact: Jobs on the line

For many drivers, the policy represents a sudden and destabilising shift. Those affected face the prospect of losing their livelihoods once their licences expire.

Owner-operators drivers who own their trucks stand to lose not just their jobs but entire businesses built over years. Families that depend on this income may be pushed into financial strain.

In some states, confusion around implementation has already left drivers uncertain about their legal standing, with reports of renewals being denied despite years of lawful work.

Options on the table

Despite the constraints, affected drivers do have a few possible paths forward—though each comes with challenges.

Changing immigration status

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Some drivers may attempt to transition to visa categories still recognised under the new rules. In reality, these visas are limited, often temporary and not always suited to long-haul trucking. For many, this route may prove impractical.

Shifting roles within logistics

Another option is to remain in the broader transport sector but move into non-driving roles such as warehouse operations, dispatch or fleet coordination. While this keeps individuals in the industry, it often means lower pay and reduced autonomy.

Relocation or temporary workarounds

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Some states have shown resistance or attempted to delay enforcement, creating short-term opportunities for drivers to continue working. However, federal authority ultimately takes precedence, limiting how sustainable this option is.

Leaving the industry