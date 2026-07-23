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Okoth Obado arrives in courts ahead of Sharon Otieno murder judgment

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:33 - 23 July 2026
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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado
Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado
The judgment comes almost eight years after Sharon Otieno was abducted on September 3, 2018, while in the company of journalist Barrack Oduor.
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Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has arrived at the Milimani Law Courts ahead of the highly anticipated judgment in the murder case of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, bringing to a close nearly eight years of legal proceedings that have captured national attention.

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Obado, dressed in a suit, arrived at the courthouse on Thursday morning accompanied by members of his legal team.

He was received by supporters who had gathered outside and inside the court building before making his way into a packed courtroom.

Also present were his two co-accused, former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and former Migori County clerk Caspal Obiero, who are facing the murder charge alongside the former governor.

The courtroom quickly filled with lawyers, journalists, family members and members of the public, reflecting the intense public interest that has surrounded the case since Sharon's death in September 2018.

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Among those present in court were Sharon Otieno's parents, who have attended several key sessions throughout the lengthy trial as they continue to seek justice for their daughter.

The late Sharon Otieno's parents in court
The late Sharon Otieno's parents in court

The family's presence added to the emotional atmosphere inside the courtroom as all eyes turned to Justice Cecilia Githua, who is expected to deliver the long-awaited judgment.

Women's rights groups and court observers have also closely followed the proceedings over the years, with the case becoming one of Kenya's most closely watched murder trials involving a senior political figure.

The judgment comes almost eight years after Sharon Otieno was abducted on September 3, 2018, while in the company of journalist Barrack Oduor.

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Oduor escaped after jumping from the moving vehicle, while Sharon was driven away by her attackers.

Her body was discovered two days later in Homa Bay County. A postmortem established that she had suffered multiple stab wounds and strangulation. She was about seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

The late Sharon Otieno
The late Sharon Otieno

Prosecutors have argued throughout the trial that Obado, Oyamo and Obiero acted with a common intention in orchestrating Sharon's murder.

The three have consistently denied the charge and maintained their innocence.

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