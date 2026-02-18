Advertisement

Nairobi River Regeneration project turns focus to Lavington, Kileleshwa as upstream compliance flagged

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 10:49 - 18 February 2026
Rehabilitation of Nairobi River
Rehabilitation of Nairobi River
Advertisement

The Sh50 billion Nairobi River Regeneration Project is shifting attention to upstream sections of the river, with parts of Lavington and Kileleshwa singled out as areas where riparian compliance remains a concern.

Advertisement

In a progress update, officials described the initiative as a national intervention aimed at restoring human dignity and environmental health, noting that success downstream now depends on adherence across the entire basin.

“For decades, thousands of Nairobi residents have been forced to live, work and raise families next to raw sewage, toxic waste and illegal dumpsites,” the report states.

It adds that the restoration of the river is about public health, environmental survival and fairness, emphasising that “the river does not belong to one neighbourhood, it belongs to the entire country.”

The project, launched in March 2025, includes construction of a 60-kilometre trunk sewer line, expansion of treatment plants and the development of green public spaces along reclaimed riverbanks. 

Advertisement
Rehabilitation of Nairobi River
Rehabilitation of Nairobi River

Community parks such as Kamukunji are nearing completion, and sewer line works are ongoing.

According to the update, more than 40,000 jobs have been created, largely through youth-led cleanup, tree planting and construction activities. 

The regeneration programme is also linked to plans for modern markets for 20,000 informal traders and the development of riverfront businesses.

Downstream informal settlements, the report notes, have “largely cooperated” with riparian relocation notices issued earlier in the project, with authorities framing the process as necessary to protect families from disease, flooding and environmental risk.

Advertisement

However, the update points to continued resistance to riparian compliance in some upstream areas, specifically in sections of Lavington and Kileleshwa, warning that non-compliance could undermine progress for communities downstream and across the wider basin that extends to Makueni and Tsavo.

Challenges and Risks

The project acknowledges potential legal and social challenges, including litigation and claims of ownership of ancestral land, particularly in upstream areas such as Dagoreti and Kangemi.

It also highlights the tension between regulation and collaborative planning, cautioning that selective enforcement, especially if industrial polluters are perceived to be treated differently from residential or informal settlements, could erode social trust.

Beyond Nairobi, the regeneration effort is tied to management of the broader catchment area, with officials noting that pollution in the Nairobi River threatens downstream resources, including the Thwake Dam.

Advertisement

As the initiative advances upstream, the emphasis from government remains on restoring environmental integrity and public health, while navigating the legal and social complexities associated with riparian compliance.

 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
President William Ruto speaking at State House
Economy
18.02.2026
Politicians banned from appointment in Ruto's proposed Sh5 trillion fund
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
Entertainment
18.02.2026
Pascal Tokodi & Azziad Nasenya join Maisha Magic plus’ 'Lazizi'
NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa
Local
18.02.2026
Inside the rise of NTSA’s new little-known Director General Nashon Kondiwa
Nyashinski, Njerae to headline Magical Kenya Open 2026 entertainment
Lifestyle
18.02.2026
Nyashinski, Njerae to headline Magical Kenya Open 2026 entertainment
From recognition to purpose: How fame redefined actor Dennis Humphrey's creative direction
Entertainment
18.02.2026
From recognition to purpose: How fame redefined actor Dennis Humphrey's creative direction
Global leaders adopt Nairobi declaration to strengthen tourism resilience
Local
18.02.2026
Global leaders adopt Nairobi declaration to strengthen tourism resilience