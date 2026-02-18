Nairobi River Regeneration project turns focus to Lavington, Kileleshwa as upstream compliance flagged

The Sh50 billion Nairobi River Regeneration Project is shifting attention to upstream sections of the river, with parts of Lavington and Kileleshwa singled out as areas where riparian compliance remains a concern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a progress update, officials described the initiative as a national intervention aimed at restoring human dignity and environmental health, noting that success downstream now depends on adherence across the entire basin.

“For decades, thousands of Nairobi residents have been forced to live, work and raise families next to raw sewage, toxic waste and illegal dumpsites,” the report states.

It adds that the restoration of the river is about public health, environmental survival and fairness, emphasising that “the river does not belong to one neighbourhood, it belongs to the entire country.”

The project, launched in March 2025, includes construction of a 60-kilometre trunk sewer line, expansion of treatment plants and the development of green public spaces along reclaimed riverbanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rehabilitation of Nairobi River

Community parks such as Kamukunji are nearing completion, and sewer line works are ongoing.

According to the update, more than 40,000 jobs have been created, largely through youth-led cleanup, tree planting and construction activities.

The regeneration programme is also linked to plans for modern markets for 20,000 informal traders and the development of riverfront businesses.

Downstream informal settlements, the report notes, have “largely cooperated” with riparian relocation notices issued earlier in the project, with authorities framing the process as necessary to protect families from disease, flooding and environmental risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the update points to continued resistance to riparian compliance in some upstream areas, specifically in sections of Lavington and Kileleshwa, warning that non-compliance could undermine progress for communities downstream and across the wider basin that extends to Makueni and Tsavo.

Challenges and Risks

The project acknowledges potential legal and social challenges, including litigation and claims of ownership of ancestral land, particularly in upstream areas such as Dagoreti and Kangemi.

It also highlights the tension between regulation and collaborative planning, cautioning that selective enforcement, especially if industrial polluters are perceived to be treated differently from residential or informal settlements, could erode social trust.

Beyond Nairobi, the regeneration effort is tied to management of the broader catchment area, with officials noting that pollution in the Nairobi River threatens downstream resources, including the Thwake Dam.

Advertisement

Advertisement