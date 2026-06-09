Nairobi commuters brace for 8 months of diversions under new KURA roadworks

The first closure will affect a section of Haile Selassie Avenue near Ragati Road, Upper Hill Road and the Capital Hill Police Station.

Thousands of Nairobi motorists will have to adjust their daily travel plans after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) announced partial closures along two of the city's busiest road corridors to pave the way for major bridge construction works.

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According to public notices issued by KURA, the traffic changes will take effect from Friday, June 12, 2026, affecting sections of Haile Selassie Avenue and the busy Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road and Jakaya Kikwete Road junction.

The authority says the works are necessary to facilitate critical infrastructure upgrades but has assured road users that alternative routes and temporary diversions have been put in place to ease movement.

Haile Selassie Avenue closure to last four months

The first closure will affect a section of Haile Selassie Avenue near Ragati Road, Upper Hill Road and the Capital Hill Police Station.

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The project is expected to run from June 12 to October 12, 2026, a period of four months.

In a notice to motorists, KURA said part of the road will be closed to allow bridge construction works, with traffic redirected through specially designated routes around the construction zone.

"Motorists are advised to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with traffic marshals and police officers on site," KURA said.

Haile Selassie Roundabout

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For motorists travelling towards Upper Hill and Ngong Road, traffic will be diverted onto temporary routes that loop around the construction area before reconnecting with Lower Hill Road and Upper Hill Road.

Drivers can also use Ragati Road as an alternative route, passing key landmarks such as the Kenya National Library Services and Ardhi House before linking back to Ngong Road and other major roads serving Upper Hill.

Meanwhile, motorists heading towards the Central Business District from Upper Hill will continue using open sections of Haile Selassie Avenue and nearby roads, including Chyulu Road, to bypass the affected section.

Valley Road and Kenyatta Avenue junction faces eight-month closure

The second and more extensive disruption will affect the major intersection connecting Kenyatta Avenue, Valley Road, State House Road and Jakaya Kikwete Road.

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The works are scheduled to run for eight months, from June 12, 2026, until February 12, 2027.

The junction serves thousands of motorists daily and provides access to key destinations including Upper Hill, Milimani, the CBD and State House Road.

Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction

Under the traffic management plan, vehicles travelling from Valley Road towards the city centre will be redirected through a temporary diversion lane constructed adjacent to the work area near the Panafric Hotel.

KURA has also encouraged motorists to consider alternative routes to avoid congestion.

"The public is encouraged to use the designated alternative routes and diversions provided throughout the construction period," the authority stated.

One of the recommended alternatives is Bishop Road, which runs parallel to the construction zone and provides a direct connection to Ngong Road near All Saints Cathedral.

For motorists accessing State House Road and Milimani, KURA has identified Milimani Road as a suitable bypass route. The road allows drivers to avoid the construction area before reconnecting with State House Road near the Serena Hotel and Integrity Centre.

Access to Jakaya Kikwete Road will also remain available through controlled entry and exit channels located near the Social Security House and the adjacent nursery school area.

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Commuters advised to plan ahead

With the two projects commencing simultaneously, traffic pressure is expected to increase significantly around Upper Hill, Community, Valley Road, Ngong Road and the Nairobi Hospital area.

Progress update of the Kenyatta Avenue viaduct construction

Transport planners warn that motorists should expect longer travel times, especially during morning and evening peak hours.

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KURA has advised road users to allocate an additional 20 to 30 minutes for journeys passing through the affected corridors.