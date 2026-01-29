MrBeast brings free surgery to 1,000 Kenyans who couldn't afford

American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, has funded surgeries for 1,000 Kenyans unable to afford critical medical care, transforming lives through his Beast Philanthropy initiative.

The project set up three surgical camps in counties including Narok, Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Nairobi, targeting treatable conditions like cataracts, hernias, and thyroid disorders.

MrBeast's team arranged ambulances to transport patients from remote areas, sometimes hundreds of miles away, and supplied hospitals with equipment and medicines.

The effort was documented in a recent video, highlighting quick procedures like 10-15 minute cataract surgeries that restored vision and ended years of pain.

MrBeast in Kenya

Patient Stories

Beneficiaries like Shadrack, who suffered from a thyroid condition causing headaches and poor vision, regained normal function post-surgery.

Mama Jane, who has suffered from a thyroid issue for over 20 years, reported immediate relief in breathing and energy after her operation at Baraka Hospital.

A Nairobi driver, blinded by untreated cataracts, returned to work after surgery, reflectinghow these interventions restored livelihoods.

MrBeast Philanthropy in Kenya

This builds on MrBeast's prior Kenya work, channelling YouTube revenue into global aid via Beast Philanthropy.

Beast Philanthropy has undertaken several projects in Kenya prior to the recent 1,000 surgeries initiative. These efforts focus on conservation, water access, and community support.

Beast Philanthropy has also been involved in wildlife protection in the Maasai Mara by installing seven weather stations with solar grids for ecosystem monitoring.

The project aids rangers, generates carbon credits for income, and supports families of two rangers lost in flooding by covering their living expenses for a year.​

Water Projects

As part of the "I Built 100 Wells in Africa" and #TeamWater campaigns, the organisation constructed over 100 wells across Africa, including 52 boreholes specifically for Kenyan schools to provide clean drinking water.