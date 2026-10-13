Moi Stadium Kisumu is being upgraded with modern facilities and expanded capacity ahead of AFCON 2027 PHOTO/COURTESY

Moi Stadium Kisumu is being upgraded with modern facilities and expanded capacity ahead of AFCON 2027 PHOTO/COURTESY

Moi Stadium Kisumu: 3 key changes to expect as reconstruction progresses ahead of AFCON 2027

The Moi Stadium in Kisumu is undergoing a major transformation, with new facilities and modern upgrades expected to reshape the venue as Kenya prepares for AFCON 2027.

The ongoing transformation of Moi Stadium in Kisumu City marks a major milestone in Kenya's infrastructure buildup ahead of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 tournament, set to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

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The reconstruction is expected to enhance Kisumu's position as a major sporting destination while expanding access to modern facilities for athletes, football clubs and sports enthusiasts in the western region.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo has provided key updates regarding the significance and developments taking shape at the facility.

The project forms part of wider preparations to ensure Kenya has the infrastructure required to support the continental football tournament.

Here are five key takeaways from the reconstruction of Moi Stadium:

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Upgraded to 10,000-Capacity and FIFA/CAF Standards

Moi Stadium upgraded to 10,000-Capacity and FIFA/CAF Standards Image source: Courtesy

Under the execution of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the project involves replacing the stadium’s old 5,000-seater facility with a modern 10,000-capacity sports complex engineered to meet strict international governing body criteria.

The expansion will double the stadium's previous seating capacity, allowing it to accommodate more spectators during sporting events. Its compliance with international football standards is also intended to make the facility suitable for visiting teams preparing for AFCON 2027.

"The reconstruction of Moi Stadium in Kisumu City is underway, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027, scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027. Rebuilt to FIFA and CAF standards, the stadium will provide an international-standard venue for participating teams to train, prepare for group matches and play localised warm-up fixtures," Dr Omollo confirmed in a post on his Facebook page.

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The facility is expected to support tournament preparations by providing teams with an additional venue for training and warm-up matches.

Moi Stadium Has World-Class Features

Moi Stadium Has World-Class Features Image source: Courtesy

The engineering overhaul focuses on turning the venue into an all-weather, multi-purpose facility capable of hosting continental and international sporting events.

"The project, undertaken by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), involves replacing the old 5,000-seater structure with a modern 10,000-capacity sports complex," Omollo noted.

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The modern architectural enhancements include roofed pavilions spanning all four sides of the arena, a FIFA- and CAF-compliant football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track meeting World Athletics standards and modern team changing rooms, floodlights, VIP and media facilities, security fencing, and paved parking.

These improvements are designed to create a more comfortable environment for spectators, players, officials and media personnel. The floodlights will support sporting activities that require adequate illumination, while the dedicated team facilities will provide players with appropriate spaces for preparation and recovery.

The athletics track will also broaden the stadium's role beyond football, creating opportunities for track-and-field events and competitions involving athletes from different parts of the country.

Long-Term Transition into a Permanent Regional Sports Hub

Moi Stadium to turn Kisumu into a Permanent Regional Sports Hub Image source: Courtesy

Beyond AFCON 2027, the facility is designed to deliver a lasting legacy for sports development in the western region of Kenya.

Addressing the long-term sustainability of the project, Dr Omollo said: "After AFCON PAMOJA 2027, the stadium will transition into a permanent regional sports hub, serving as a home ground for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) clubs, including Kisumu All Stars FC, while providing a premier venue for national track-and-field competitions and nurturing emerging sporting talent."

The planned transition is significant because it would allow the investment to continue benefiting local communities after the continental tournament concludes. Football clubs could have access to improved playing facilities, while athletics competitions would provide additional opportunities for local and national sporting events.