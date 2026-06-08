Manhunt launched after man murders wife, packs body parts in cement bags

According to the report provided by the police, the suspect, Samuel Nyarinda, drained Elizabeth’s blood into a 5-litre yellow plastic container.

Samuel Nyarinda,from Kioo village, Kuresoi North Sub-County, is now a suspect of killing his wife and concealing her dismembered body in cement sacks.

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The 50-year old man allegedly murdered his wife, Everlyn Nyarinda and kept the body parts inside the house.

Speaking to Chamgei FM, Everlyn’s sister, Elizabeth Nyanchera, said that the family received the shocking news on Saturday.

According to Elizabeth, the suspect, who is the husband of the deceased, called their daughter claiming that her mother was missing and had run away with a blanket and a mattress.

Police carrying a dead body from a crime scene

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Elizabeth added that upon forcing their way into the bedroom, they discovered body parts packed in 5 cement bags.

‘’We tried searching for her without success and made calls, but the phone was not being picked up, so we had to storm his house to ask about his whereabouts, but he was hesitant and started to threaten us.’’

According to the report provided by the police, the suspect, Samuel Nyarinda, drained Elizabeth’s blood into a 5-litre yellow plastic container.

‘’A suspected murder weapon, a blood-stained axe with a wooden handle, was recovered at the scene among other items and kept as an exhibit,’’ police report indicated.

According to Daniel Korir, the area assistant chief, the family had a long-standing domestic dispute that had led them to the extremes of seeking police intervention.

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This dispute led the couple to live separately where the deceased lived in the kitchen while the husband stayed at the main house, which was 100 metres away.

Kuresoi North OCPD, John Mutai has confirmed this tragedy.

The OCPD confirmed a manhunt for the suspect , who is still at large. He added that the suspect once apprehended by the police, will face the full force of the law

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