Main suspect in acid attack on 24year-old woman arrested

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may have been planned in advance.

Police have arrested the main suspect in the brutal acid attack on 24-year-old Mary Claire, following a coordinated operation involving law enforcement officers and a team linked to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

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The suspect, identified as Elvis Opiyo, was apprehended after authorities conducted a carefully planned sting. In a statement shared online, Sonko confirmed the development, noting that officers laid a trap that ultimately led to the suspect’s capture.

Opiyo is currently being held at Kibera Police Station and is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday as investigations continue.

Victim fights for her life

Mary Claire remains in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital after suffering severe burns to her face following the attack.

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The incident has left her with life-threatening injuries and sparked widespread concern over rising cases of gender-based violence.

Her friend and colleague, Sarah Wati, who was present at the time, recounted the terrifying ordeal. She described how the situation escalated within moments after the substance was thrown.

“The next thing I noticed was our clothes reacting, with Claire’s appearing to melt. She cried out, ‘Sarah, I’m dying. Get me water. Wash my face,’” she said. “Everything seemed to deteriorate so fast after that.”

Sarah is currently recovering at home.

Suspect Elvis Opiyo

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Attack appears premeditated

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may have been planned in advance.

Authorities believe Opiyo may have orchestrated the assault by hiring another individual to carry it out, pointing to a possible case of premeditated violence.

Witnesses reported that the assailant approached Mary Claire as she was heading home before splashing her with a chemical substance and attempting to flee. Members of the public intervened, cornering the attacker before police arrived at the scene.

During the commotion, the assailant allegedly indicated he had been sent, raising further questions about the motive and those involved.

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Public outrage and calls for justice

The attack has triggered widespread outrage, with many Kenyans calling for swift justice and stronger measures to address violence against women.

Condemning the incident, Sonko described it as cowardly and inhumane, adding that an attack on Mary is an attack on our collective humanity.

Claire recovering in hospital