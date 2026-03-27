Looming fuel shortage: What motorists should do right now

When large numbers of motorists suddenly increase demand, fuel stations run dry faster than they can be restocked,

Kenya is facing fuel supply anxiety, with early signs already visible at some petrol stations.

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Oil marketers such as Vivo Energy Kenya have issued warnings about tightening supply conditions, urging calm among consumers as the situation continues to evolve.

While the country is not yet in a full-blown crisis, some stations are already experiencing strain, and the risk of escalation remains real.

The motorists who will manage this period best will not necessarily be the ones with full tanks, but those who adjust early and use fuel more strategically.

Why panic buying is the real trigger

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The instinct to rush and fill up 'just in case' is understandable, but it is also the fastest way to turn a manageable situation into a crisis.

When large numbers of motorists suddenly increase demand, fuel stations run dry faster than they can be restocked, and queues begin to form even in areas that would otherwise remain stable.

This surge in demand can also encourage hoarding behaviours within the supply chain, worsening the imbalance.

Fuel station

In reality, panic buying creates an artificial shortage on top of a real one. If demand remains steady, available supply lasts longer and distributors have time to adjust.

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However, once fear-driven behaviour takes over, the system becomes strained, and even well-stocked stations can quickly run out.

Rethinking how you use fuel

The most effective response during a shortage is not to store more fuel, but to use less of it. This requires a shift in mindset, where motorists begin to treat fuel as a limited resource rather than something that is always readily available.

One of the simplest ways to achieve this is by combining trips. Instead of making multiple short journeys throughout the day, planning routes in advance and completing errands in a single outing can significantly reduce consumption.

At the same time, cutting out non-essential travel becomes necessary. Many people tend to reduce their driving slightly, but in situations like this, partial adjustments are rarely enough.

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The more decisive the reduction, the more manageable the situation becomes over time.

Managing your fuel levels wisely

There is a middle ground between running on empty and hoarding fuel. Keeping your tank between a quarter and half full provides flexibility without contributing to sudden spikes in demand.

This approach allows motorists to respond to unexpected needs without putting unnecessary pressure on supply chains.

A fuel attendant at Petrol Station

Using alternatives without overcorrecting

A common mistake motorists make is thinking in extremes, either continuing to rely entirely on their cars or avoiding them altogether. A more practical approach is to use a mix of transport options depending on the situation.

Short distances can often be covered by walking or using boda bodas, while public transport can handle daily commutes more efficiently.

Personal vehicles can then be reserved for essential or time-sensitive trips. This balanced approach spreads fuel usage over a longer period and reduces the risk of running out at a critical moment.

Timing and station strategy matter

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As supply becomes uneven, not all fuel stations will have stock at the same time. This makes planning an important part of navigating the shortage.

Refuelling during off-peak hours, such as early mornings or late evenings, can reduce the chances of encountering long queues or empty pumps.

Relying on a single station also becomes risky in such conditions. Identifying a few reliable alternatives can save time and reduce stress, especially when supply patterns begin to shift unpredictably.

Small efficiency gains make a big difference

When fuel availability is uncertain, efficiency becomes more valuable than ever. Simple driving habits can have a noticeable impact on consumption over time.

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A photo of vehicles in traffic in Nairobi

Smooth acceleration, maintaining correct tyre pressure, and avoiding unnecessary idling all contribute to better fuel economy.