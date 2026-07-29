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List of banks offering the cheapest loans as per the CBK report- full list

Mary Wanjiku Wanja
Mary Wanjiku Wanja 09:53 - 29 July 2026
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CBK Headquarters in Nairobi
CBK Headquarters in Nairobi
The monthly publication provides borrowers and depositors with a benchmark for comparing lending and savings rates across Kenya’s commercial banking sector.
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The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has published the average lending and deposit interest rates for all commercial banks across the country for June 2026.

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According to the CBK report released on July 29, the overall average lending rate declined to 14.38 percent from 14.49 percent recorded in May.

CBK legal director Kennedy Abuga explains how new currency notes were designed
CBK legal director Kennedy Abuga explains how new currency notes were designed

From the data, a majority of commercial banks maintained or slightly adjusted their average lending rates during the month, with notable differences in the cost of borrowing across the banking sector.

The review showed that Citibank N.A. Kenya offered the lowest average lending rate at 10.49 percent, followed by Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited at 11.49 percent, Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited at 11.50 percent, Habib Bank A.G. Zurich at 12.58 percent, and HFC Limited at 12.93 percent. 

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Guardian Bank Limited, Absa Bank Kenya PLC, Bank of India, Paramount Bank Limited, and Prime Bank Limited followed with average lending rates of 13.47 percent, 13.48 percent, 13.92 percent, 13.92 percent, and 13.92 percent, respectively.

CBK Lists Top 10 Lowest Bank Lending Rates

Citibank N.A. Kenya - rate 10.49%

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya - rate 11.49%

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Stanbic Bank Kenya- rate11.50%

Habib Bank A.G. Zurich- rate12.58%

HFC Limited - rate 12.93%

Guardian Bank Limited - rate 13.47%

Absa Bank Kenya PLC- rate 13.48%

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Bank of India- rate 13.92%

Paramount Bank Limited- rate 13.92%

Prime Bank Limited - rate 13.92%

CBK cited that the Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Limited recorded an average lending rate of 13.97 percent, while Consolidated Bank of Kenya Limited, I&M Bank Limited, and Development Bank of Kenya Limited each posted rates of around 14.00 percent.

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited followed at 14.09 percent, while Gulf African Bank Limited and Guaranty Trust Bank (K) Ltd each recorded 14.22 percent.

Other lenders in the mid-range included Victoria Commercial Bank PLC at 14.24 percent, NCBA Bank Kenya PLC at 14.57 percent, M-Oriental Bank Limited at 14.58 percent, KCB Bank Kenya Limited and Commercial International Bank (CIB) Kenya Limited at 14.81 percent, and Equity Bank Kenya Limited at 14.82 percent.

Ecobank Kenya Limited offered an average lending rate of 15.00 percent, followed by Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited at 15.08 percent, Sidian Bank Limited at 15.19 percent, African Banking Corporation Limited at 15.46 percent, and Premier Bank Kenya Limited at 15.49 percent.

UBA Kenya Bank Limited recorded an average lending rate of 15.65 percent, while DIB Bank Kenya Limited stood at 15.72 percent, National Bank of Kenya Limited at 15.84 percent, and Family Bank Limited at 15.91 percent.

As per the CBK report, banks with some of the highest average lending rates in June included Middle East Bank (K) Limited at 16.22 percent, Kingdom Bank Limited at 17.02 percent, SBM Bank Kenya Limited at 17.38 percent, Bank of Africa Kenya Limited at 17.50 percent, and Access Bank (Kenya) PLC at 17.57 percent. 

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Banks with highest average lending rates

Credit Bank PLC, which reduced its average lending rate to 14.38 percent from 17.49 percent in May, was no longer among the banks with the highest lending rates.

Access Bank (Kenya) PLC - rate 17.57%

Bank of Africa Kenya Limited - rate 17.50%

SBM Bank Kenya Limited - rate 17.38%

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Kingdom Bank Limited - rate 17.02%

Middle East Bank (K) Limited - rate 16.22%

Family Bank Limited - rate 15.91%

National Bank of Kenya Limited - rate 15.84%

DIB Bank Kenya Limited- rate 15.72%

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ATMs have been reconfigured to dispense new Kenyan notes, change to reflect as Kenyans withdraw July salaries - CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

UBA Kenya Bank Limited - rate 15.65%

Premier Bank Kenya Limited- rate 15.49%

The June 2026 report also showed that the overall average deposit interest rate edged down to 6.84 percent from 6.86 percent in May.

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The monthly publication provides borrowers and depositors with a benchmark for comparing lending and savings rates across Kenya’s commercial banking sector.

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