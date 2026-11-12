Kidnapped Nairobi Lawyer’s Brother Identifies National Intelligence Service Officer as Abductor

Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir abduction reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2026, along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road.

Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir abduction reportedly happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2026, along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road.

Family and friends of the lawyer who was abducted by heavily armed men have repeatedly linked his kidnapping to an ongoing criminal matter before the Makadara Law Courts, in which he was a witness.

The brother of missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has identified a man captured in CCTV footage of the advocate's alleged abduction, naming him as a suspected National Intelligence Service (NIS) officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zachariah Abdi Abshir made the identification while testifying in court on Thursday, pointing out Sayad Mohamed as one of the individuals seen in the recordings showing the lawyer being seized by armed men.

The footage, played before the court, captured several men dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bulletproof vests pursuing Abshir before forcing him into another vehicle.

Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi's abduction.

The family maintains that the armed men were responsible for the advocate's disappearance on the night of November 1, 2026, along Muchai Road in Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abshir was reportedly found alive in Sololo, Marsabit County, 11 days after he was allegedly abducted, bringing a new development to a case that has attracted considerable attention from the legal fraternity.

New Development As Court Is Told That Missing Lawyer Abshir Abdi Has Been Found Dumped in Isiolo https://t.co/7R6KfPS3Sm — Court Helicopter News (@CourtHelicopter) November 12, 2026

Lawyer's brother names alleged NIS officer in court

Mohamed had already been drawn into the case earlier in the week after a court summoned him alongside Chief Inspector Vitalis Kibett, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of the Nairobi Detachment of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Senior Resident Magistrate Kiongo Kagenyo directed the two individuals to appear in court and explain what they knew about Abshir's whereabouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The magistrate emphasised that the individuals named in connection with the disappearance should be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations rather than being condemned without a hearing.

Following Zachariah's identification of Mohamed, lawyers called for action against the individual, with former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Eric Theuri urging members of the public to help secure his arrest.

Eric Theuri calls for arrest of suspected intelligence officer

Theuri, who reacted to the identification, called on citizens to apprehend Mohamed and hand him over to the nearest police station.

"Citizens should immediately effect a citizens' arrest of Siyad Mohamed, said to be a NIS officer with a silver tooth, heavily implicated in the abduction of advocate Abshir in the video footage of his abduction and present him to the nearest police station," Theuri said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remarks followed growing demands from lawyers and members of the public for accountability over the advocate's disappearance.

Abshir's family and colleagues have repeatedly linked his alleged abduction to a legal matter he was handling involving security personnel.

Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi. (Image: LSK)

The individuals and agencies mentioned in connection with the case include officers from the National Intelligence Service, counterterrorism units and the military.