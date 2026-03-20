Kenya’s AFCON dream on the brink as funding delays raise doubts

Stadium readiness is one of CAF’s non-negotiables, and delays this close to the tournament timeline could trigger stricter oversight, or even sanctions.

Kenya’s ambitions to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are hanging in the balance, with the government racing against time to meet a critical financial deadline set by the Confederation of African Football.

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Failure to remit the required hosting fee by March 30, 2026, could see the country lose its place in the historic joint bid alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

A race against time

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Sports and Culture Committee, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi made an urgent appeal for intervention, warning that Kenya risks forfeiting its hosting rights if it fails to pay approximately Sh3.9 billion in time.

“We have been given up to March 30 to clear the payment of the hosting fees,” Mwangi told lawmakers. “CAF are very particular that we must show commitment, and one of the key indicators is payment.”

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Regional partners pull ahead

Kenya’s delay is made more glaring by the progress of its co-hosts. Both Uganda and Tanzania have already paid their share of the hosting fee, effectively positioning themselves as reliable partners in the 'East Africa Pamoja' bid.

Mwangi acknowledged this concern, noting that Kenya’s delay could jeopardise the gains that we have so far made in preparations.

There’s also a diplomatic layer here: co-hosting was meant to signal East African unity and capability. Kenya falling behind risks flipping that narrative into one of inconsistency.

Fans cheering Harambee Stars at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

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Infrastructure woes deepen concerns

Beyond the hosting fee, Kenya’s infrastructure readiness paints an equally troubling picture. Key venues such as Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums, central to the country’s hosting plans, are facing significant delays due to unpaid contractors.

Mwangi revealed that the government owes over Sh3.7 billion to the Kasarani contractor, who has since scaled down operations. At Nyayo Stadium, the situation is even more severe.

“The contractor has already vacated the site. Therefore, we have nothing to show,” he admitted.

This is more than a logistical hiccup. Stadium readiness is one of CAF’s non-negotiables, and delays this close to the tournament timeline could trigger stricter oversight, or even sanctions.

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Budget battles and political pressure

Ironically, the financial crisis comes amid internal disagreements over budget allocations.

The Sports Ministry had proposed increasing the AFCON budget from Sh3.5 billion to Sh5 billion, citing the need to meet international standards observed during benchmarking visits.

However, Members of Parliament rejected the proposal, arguing that the justification was insufficient and that co-hosting should reduce Kenya’s financial burden.

That argument sounds logical on paper, but it may underestimate the fixed costs of hosting, which don’t always scale down neatly just because responsibilities are shared.

Still, the committee, chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, struck a more supportive tone when it came to the immediate crisis.

“We will push the Treasury to release money for the hosting rights so that we do not get into the quagmire of being denied the opportunity,” he said. “It will be a big shame to Kenya.”

Football fans at Kasarani Stadium during a CHAN match

More than just a tournament

Losing AFCON hosting rights would go beyond financial loss, it would dent Kenya’s regional influence and global sporting reputation.

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The tournament, set to kick off in July 2027, is not just a football event but a platform for tourism, infrastructure development, and national branding.

Yet, there’s an uncomfortable question that policymakers must confront: is Kenya trying to punch above its weight without fixing underlying inefficiencies?

Delays in contractor payments, last-minute budget scrambles, and reactive decision-making suggest a system that prioritises ambition over execution.

Hosting AFCON is not just about building stadiums, it’s about demonstrating institutional reliability.

A defining moment

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With just days to the deadline, Kenya finds itself at a crossroads. Paying the hosting fee could keep its AFCON dream alive, but it won’t solve the deeper issues threatening its preparedness.

Talanta Sports City Stadium

If anything, this moment should force a broader rethink: should the focus be on securing the event at all costs, or on ensuring the country can deliver it successfully?