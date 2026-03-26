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Kenya secures strategic backing from Azerbaijan ahead of Africa Urban Forum 2
With just two weeks to go before Nairobi hosts Africa’s most significant urban development gathering, Kenya has secured a strategic financial and technical partnership with Azerbaijan to support the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2).
The agreement, signed in Nairobi, will see Azerbaijan, through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), support the successful delivery of the Forum, reinforcing Kenya’s role as a continental hub for urban policy, dialogue and innovation.
AUF2, hosted by the Government of Kenya in partnership with the African Union, is expected to convene policymakers, city leaders, urban planners and development partners from across Africa and beyond to advance practical solutions for inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Alice Wahome, said:
In less than two weeks, Nairobi will bring Africa and the world together, and through this partnership, we are ensuring that the conversations we start here continue globally in Baku. That continuity is what will drive real change for our cities.
She added:
For Kenya, this is also an opportunity to showcase the progress we are making in housing, urban renewal and sustainable city development, while learning from global partners and scaling solutions that work for our people.
The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as Kenya continues to position itself at the centre of conversations shaping the future of African cities, amid rapid urbanisation and growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and housing.
Sultan Hajiyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kenya, underscored the shared ambition between the two countries:
Nairobi and Baku are connected in purpose. The discussions at the Africa Urban Forum will naturally feed into the World Urban Forum, creating a shared platform where Africa and the global community can learn from each other and act together.
The collaboration establishes a strategic link between AUF2 and the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, positioning the two gatherings as complementary platforms advancing global urban dialogue and action.
Azerbaijan will be represented at AUF2 by a high-level delegation led by H.E. Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of WUF13 and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.
The delegation will include senior government officials, representatives from the State Support Agency for NGOs, and private sector players, reflecting a multi-stakeholder approach to urban transformation.
The Second Africa Urban Forum builds on the outcomes of the inaugural forum held in Addis Ababa in 2024 and is expected to culminate in the Nairobi Declaration, which will articulate Africa’s common position on housing and human settlements, while showcasing locally driven solutions, innovation and partnerships.
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