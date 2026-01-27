Kenya Meteorological Department explains current high temperatures after fake alert circulates

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has dismissed as fake a heat wave alert currently circulating on social media, clarifying that the message did not originate from the department and should be ignored.

In a statement issued on Monday, KMD said it was aware of the misleading alert and cautioned members of the public against sharing unverified weather information, noting that all official advisories are released only through its verified communication channels.

“Kenya would like to clarify that the heat wave alert currently circulating on social media is not an official communication from KMD,” the department said, adding that the warmer-than-average temperatures being experienced across parts of the country are normal for this time of year.

An image depicting a thermometer

According to KMD’s temperature climatology, January, February, and March are typically the hottest months in Kenya.

The department explained that the current conditions are consistent with seasonal patterns and align with its existing forecasts.

Weather outlook: January 27 to February 2, 2026

KMD’s forecast for the week indicates predominantly sunny and dry conditions across most parts of the country.

However, isolated light rainfall is expected in a few areas, including the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley itself, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the south-eastern lowlands.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise above 30°C in the Coastal region, North-eastern and North-western Kenya, and parts of the south-eastern lowlands.

Similar high temperatures are also anticipated in sections of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

In contrast, some regions are expected to experience notably cool nights. Minimum temperatures of below 10°C are likely in parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

KMD said it will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and issue official advisories where necessary.

The department urged the public to rely solely on information from its verified platforms and to avoid spreading unconfirmed weather alerts that may cause unnecessary alarm.

