Advertisement

Kenya Meteorological Department explains current high temperatures after fake alert circulates

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 08:06 - 27 January 2026
An image of Nairobi's skyline
An image of Nairobi's skyline
Advertisement

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has dismissed as fake a heat wave alert currently circulating on social media, clarifying that the message did not originate from the department and should be ignored.

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Monday, KMD said it was aware of the misleading alert and cautioned members of the public against sharing unverified weather information, noting that all official advisories are released only through its verified communication channels.

“Kenya would like to clarify that the heat wave alert currently circulating on social media is not an official communication from KMD,” the department said, adding that the warmer-than-average temperatures being experienced across parts of the country are normal for this time of year.

An image depicting a thermometer
An image depicting a thermometer

According to KMD’s temperature climatology, January, February, and March are typically the hottest months in Kenya. 

Advertisement

The department explained that the current conditions are consistent with seasonal patterns and align with its existing forecasts.

Weather outlook: January 27 to February 2, 2026

KMD’s forecast for the week indicates predominantly sunny and dry conditions across most parts of the country. 

However, isolated light rainfall is expected in a few areas, including the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley itself, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the south-eastern lowlands.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise above 30°C in the Coastal region, North-eastern and North-western Kenya, and parts of the south-eastern lowlands. 

Advertisement

Similar high temperatures are also anticipated in sections of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and Western Kenya.

In contrast, some regions are expected to experience notably cool nights. Minimum temperatures of below 10°C are likely in parts of the Central Highlands, the North and Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.

KMD said it will continue to closely monitor weather conditions and issue official advisories where necessary. 

The department urged the public to rely solely on information from its verified platforms and to avoid spreading unconfirmed weather alerts that may cause unnecessary alarm.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
What Is Another Word For Money
Video
17.08.2024
What Is Another Word For Money
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
President William Ruto signs a bill into law at State House, Nairobi on July 30, 2025
Local
27.01.2026
Court of Appeal bench expands to 42 after Ruto's 15 new appointments
Chemical castration and other measures inside Kenya’s toughest GBV proposals
Local
27.01.2026
Chemical castration and other measures inside Kenya’s toughest GBV proposals
Jobs where using bluetooth earpods can cost you
Business
27.01.2026
Jobs where using bluetooth earpods can cost you
An image of Nairobi's skyline
Local
27.01.2026
Kenya Meteorological Department explains current high temperatures after fake alert circulates
DJ Krowbar with wife Joyce Wanjiru Karumba
Entertainment
26.01.2026
DJ Krowbar’s wife Joyce Wanjiru passes away
How data-driven Ad creatives outperform guesswork marketing
Brands
26.01.2026
How data-driven Ad creatives outperform guesswork marketing