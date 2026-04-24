Karen man charged over alleged extortion plot targeting KWS Director

Francis Onyango when he appeared in court

Francis Onyango when he appeared in court

The prosecution alleges that on January 14, 2026, at KWS headquarters in Lang’ata, Onyango threatened Prof Kanga with the filing of a petition seeking his removal from office.

A 40-year-old man has been arraigned before a Nairobi court over allegations of attempting to extort Sh1.7 million from Erastus Kanga, the Director General of Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

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Francis Awino Onyango, a resident of Karen, appeared before Teresia Nyangena at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, where he denied one count of attempted extortion by threats, contrary to Section 300(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

A plea of not guilty was subsequently entered.

The charge was brought by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) following investigations conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Special Crime Unit.

Allegations of threats and financial demand

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According to the charge sheet, the prosecution alleges that on January 14, 2026, at KWS headquarters in Lang’ata, Onyango threatened Prof Kanga with the filing of a petition seeking his removal from office.

The petition reportedly cited alleged violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

However, prosecutors claim the move was not driven by public interest but rather used as leverage to demand money. The court heard that Onyango allegedly sought Sh1.7 million in exchange for dropping the petition.

The prosecution maintains that the threat formed the basis of an extortion attempt, with Prof Kanga listed as the complainant and a key witness in the case.

Francis Onyango when he appeared in court

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Prosecution and defence positions

During the proceedings, the prosecution indicated it would not oppose Onyango’s release on bail but urged the court to impose strict terms.

On the other hand, defence counsel Mr Nthei argued for lenient bail conditions, describing Onyango as a known human rights defender. He noted that his client had previously filed multiple petitions in the High Court, framing his actions within a broader pattern of civic engagement.

Background to the dispute

Prior to his arrest, Onyango had filed a petition in January at the Milimani High Court seeking the removal of Prof Kanga from office. The petition cited alleged abuse of office and breaches of constitutional provisions on integrity.

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The petition cited alleged abuse of office and breaches of constitutional provisions on integrity.

Following the alleged demand, Prof Kanga reported the matter to the authorities, triggering investigations that culminated in Onyango’s arrest on April 22, 2026.