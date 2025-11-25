6 Hollywood films you didn't know featured Jimmy Cliff's music
The world of reggae has lost its most vibrant ambassador.
James Chambers, known globally as Jimmy Cliff, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 81.
He leaves behind a legacy that transcends Jamaica's shores, having carried the genre to every corner of the globe with a spirit of resilience and optimism.
While fans in Kenya and beyond remember him for timeless anthems like 'Journey', with its soul-stirring refrain "Journey, journey on", Cliff was also a formidable force in cinema.
His contributions to Hollywood were not merely incidental; often, they defined the very soul of the productions he graced, as Cliff himself was occasionally an actor too.
Here are 6 films you didn't know featured Jimmy Cliff’s music and artistry.
1. The harder they come (1972)
Songs: 'The Harder They Come', 'Many Rivers to Cross', 'You Can Get It If You Really Want'
This is the film that started it all.
Cliff did not just play a character here; he channelled a piece of Jamaican history.
He starred as Ivanhoe 'Ivan' Martin, a role based on a real-life criminal Rhyging who achieved folk-hero status in Jamaica during the 1940s.
Cliff revealed in later interviews that as a child he genuinely feared the real Ivanhoe Martin.
Director Perry Henzell originally had a different script but reworked the entire project to fit Cliff’s persona.
The resulting soundtrack is credited with single-handedly introducing reggae to a global audience long before Bob Marley became a household name.
2. Cool Runnings (1993)
Song: 'I Can See Clearly Now'
This track stands as Jimmy Cliff’s highest-charting single in the United States, peaking at number 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.
While the film focused on the comedic exploits of the Jamaican bobsleigh team, Cliff’s cover of the Johnny Nash classic did the heavy lifting for the film's marketing.
Released by Chaos Records, the single revived Cliff's career in North America, introducing his voice to a demographic of 90s children who had no prior knowledge of his roots in the ska and rocksteady movements of the 60s.
3. The Lion King: Rhythm of the Pride Lands (1995)
Song: 'Hakuna Matata'
Disney released a 'sequel' album titled 'Rhythm of the Pride Lands' to expand on the musical universe of the 1994 blockbuster.
For this project, they tapped Jimmy Cliff to perform a duet of Hakuna Matata alongside South African composer Lebo M.
This version differs significantly from the movie theatre cut sung by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella.
Cliff provided a reggae-infused performance that gave the Swahili phrase a more authentic African and Caribbean musical context than the film version.
4. Club Paradise (1986)
Songs: 'Seven Day Weekend', 'The Lion Awakes'
In this comedy, Cliff played Ernest Reed, a local musician who partners with Robin Williams’ character to run a tropical resort.
The production saw Cliff holding his own alongside comedic heavyweights like Williams and Peter O'Toole.
Beyond his on-screen time, Cliff curated the sonic identity of the film.
He collaborated with Elvis Costello on the track 'Seven Day Weekend', bridging the gap between British new wave and Jamaican reggae for the film's promotional push.
5. Cocktail (1988)
Song: 'Shelter of Your Love'
The 'Cocktail' soundtrack is largely remembered for The Beach Boys' hit 'Kokomo', but the film’s Jamaica-based second act relied heavily on Jimmy Cliff to establish a number of its scenes' setting.
'Shelter of Your Love' plays during the pivotal scenes where Tom Cruise’s character navigates the island's nightlife.
At this stage in his career, Cliff was experimenting with a polished pop-reggae sound aimed at American radio, a style that fit perfectly with the glossy, high-budget aesthetic of the film, starring Tom Cruise.
6. Marked for Death (1990)
Song: 'John Crow'
Action star Steven Seagal reportedly requested authentic Jamaican presence for this film’s club sequences.
Consequently, Jimmy Cliff appears as himself, fronting the Jimmy Cliff Band on stage.
The camera lingers on him performing 'John Crow', a track named after the Jamaican vulture, which serves as a cultural omen in the film’s narrative.
This cameo solidified Cliff’s status as Hollywood’s go-to figure whenever a production needed undisputed Caribbean credibility.