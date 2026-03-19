Infinix NOTE 60 pro: The smartphone that lights up your personality

#FeatureByTranssion- InfinixMobilityLimited

Infinix - Kenya has officially unveiled the NOTE 60 Pro, a premium smartphone that blends refined craftsmanship with an industry-forward interactive back design.

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With the introduction of the innovative Active-Matrix Display, the NOTE 60 Pro positions itself as more than just a performance device - it becomes a bold lifestyle statement.

A design that commands attention

The NOTE 60 Pro immediately stands out with its sleek one-piece aluminium alloy frame and refined micro-matte finish, delivering a smooth, high-end feel in hand.

Designed for durability without compromising elegance, the device features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i protection and IP64 resistance against dust and splashes - making it both stylish and dependable for everyday use.

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Available in three distinctive colorways - Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue and Frost Silver - the NOTE 60 Pro caters to users who see their smartphone as an extension of personal style.

Slim, polished, and meticulously crafted, the device balances premium aesthetics with ergonomic comfort, ensuring it looks as good on the table as it feels in hand.

Active matrix: A new era of expressive technology

The defining feature of the NOTE 60 Pro is its all-new Active-Matrix Display, an interactive LED interface seamlessly integrated into the back panel.

Through this, the NOTE 60 Pro also introduces Joy Tech, Infinix’s philosophy of bringing joy through technology by creating experiences that are fun, accessible, and interactive.

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By blending playful technology with everyday functionality, the Active Matrix transforms the NOTE 60 Pro into more than just a smartphone - it becomes a device that delivers moments of entertainment, creativity, and joy anytime, anywhere.

Invisible when idle, the Active Matrix comes alive when activated - displaying smart notifications, custom signatures, animated pets, emojis, mini-games, and dynamic light patterns.

This innovation transforms the device into a personalized digital canvas, allowing users to express mood, creativity, and individuality in real time.

Unlike traditional notification lights, the Active-Matrix blends functionality with visual storytelling, offering at-a-glance updates while elevating the phone’s overall aesthetic appeal.

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It represents a shift toward more emotionally connected, expressive technology where design is not just seen, but experienced.

Immersive visual experience

On the front, the NOTE 60 Pro features a stunning 1.5K Ultra HDR display with ultra-slim bezels and up to 4500 nits peak brightness for clear visibility in bright outdoor environments.

The 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling and seamless transitions, enhancing everything from social browsing to video streaming.

Complementing the visual performance is a stereo sound system tuned by SOUND BY JBL, delivering balanced, immersive audio that enhances entertainment and everyday media consumption.

Performance to match the style

Under the hood, the NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, this is the first ever Infinix device to use the chipset ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

An upgraded vapor chamber cooling system enhances thermal management, maintaining stable performance even during intensive usage.

The device also features a powerful 6000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging support, offering reliable all-day power to match modern, fast-paced lifestyles.

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Create Pro: Built for the next generation of creators

Infinix also introduces Create Pro, a philosophy built into the NOTE 60 Pro that positions the device as more than just a smartphone - but as a powerful tool for creators.

Designed for photographers, content creators, entrepreneurs, and everyday storytellers, the NOTE 60 Pro combines pro-grade imaging, seamless performance, and immersive display technology to support creative expression at every level.

Whether capturing high-quality photos and 4K video, editing on the go, managing multiple apps, or building a personal brand online, the device is engineered to empower users to create confidently, consistently, and professionally - turning ideas into impact with the tools they carry every day.

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Empowering creators through collaboration

Infinix has also partnered with renowned Kenyan creatives Collo Blue (colloblue_udc), Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress, Foi Wambui, and Mutua Matheka (known as @truthslinger) - Photographer to bring Create Pro vision to life with the NOTE 60 Pro.

Each creator represents a different dimension of modern storytelling - from music and film to photography - demonstrating how the device empowers creators to capture, produce, and share their craft effortlessly.

Through this collaboration, the NOTE 60 Pro is positioned not just as a smartphone, but as a powerful creative tool designed to inspire talent, amplify authentic stories, and empower a new generation of creators to Create Pro.

Elevating everyday technology

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With the NOTE 60 Pro, Infinix signals a clear evolution in smartphone design philosophy - moving beyond traditional hardware upgrades to create devices that resonate emotionally and visually with users.

By merging expressive design through the Active Matrix with premium materials and immersive display technology, the NOTE 60 Pro redefines what consumers can expect from a smartphone in its segment.

Product availability

NOTE 60 Pro is available in three colours: Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue and Frost Silver. It is available in: 8GB + 256GB at Sh41,999.

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The Infinix NOTE 60 Pro pre-order campaign runs from March 2nd to 23rd, 2026. Customers can secure their pre-order with a deposit of Sh2,000, which unlocks a bundle of six exclusive gifts and benefits, including: A Sh1,000 discount on the purchase.

An XWATCH 3GT valued at Ksh 4,500.

A Sh1,500 gold voucher for device recycling.

Entry into a LIVE lottery for laptops and other prizes.

3 months of Spotify Premium for free.

A Sh1,000 savings on down payments via Onfon Lipa Pole Pole.