How Truphena Muthoni prepared for feat recognised by Guinness World Records

Climate activist Truphena Muthoni in her attempt to break the world record for the longest hug to a tree which saw her clock 72 hours

With pressure mounting on Guinness World Records to recognise Truphena Muthoni’s latest attempt in which she hugged a gree for 72 hours, the organization has given another update in which it acknowledged the interest sparked by the feat.

Kenyans continued to mount pressure on Guinness World Records to recognise Truphena Muthoni’s recent world record attempt in which she hugged a tree for 72 hours.

Acknowledging the comments on its social channels, Guinness World Records noted that the attempt which was inspired by Mutoni’s passion for trees and the vital role they play in pur ecosystem has ignited interest.

Truphena Muthoni's tree hugging record attempt this week in Kenya, inspired by "a deep-rooted passion for trees and the vital role they play in our ecosystem" has in turn inspired many comments on our social channels.

Asserting that her current record remains at 48 hours, the organization noted that it is looking forward to receiving and reviewing the evidence for the most recent attempt.

We know Truphena's fans are excited to hear the results and we look forward to receiving and assessing the evidence. For now, her current record stands at 48 hours, achieved earlier this year in Nairobi.

Pressure mounts

Kenyans flooded the organisation’s social media accounts with comments pushing for her feat to be recognized.

Some pointed out the difficult circumstances under which the feat was attained, with great sacrifices.

Standing tall with her arms around the tree, Muthoni endured cold nights, rainy days and chilly winds to power through her attempt.

Kenyans of goodwill trooped to where she was and in the final minutes of her feat, a huge crowd gathered to cheer her on and counted the final seconds of her feat.

Previous records & preparations that made it possible

The Kenyan environmentalist holds the record for the longest hug given to a tree with Guinness World Records publicly recognising her achievement on December 12, 2025.

She accomplished the feat between January 31 to February 2, 2025, in Michuki Park, Nairobi City Centre.

We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Longest marathon hugging a tree has been successful and you are now a successful record holder.

It took months of preparations to be in the right fram both physically and mentally to dow what no one else on the planet has ever done.

She spent five months preparing her body for the attempt with physical exercises, good nutrition and adequate hydation.

Her preparations for the attempt included 42 km walks and 12-hour test runs hugging a tree.