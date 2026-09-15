Talk Show host Oga Obinna with Boniface Mwangi, a renowned activist and award-winning photojournalist celebrated for his powerful imagery capturing Kenya's socio-political landscape, post-election violence, and governance issues (Image: Files)

Talk Show host Oga Obinna with Boniface Mwangi, a renowned activist and award-winning photojournalist celebrated for his powerful imagery capturing Kenya's socio-political landscape, post-election violence, and governance issues (Image: Files)

How to become a photojournalist in Kenya: Courses, skills and career path

A career in photojournalism takes more than owning a good camera. From journalism training and building a strong portfolio to gaining newsroom experience and getting accredited, here is what aspiring photojournalists in Kenya need to know.

A political rally, a court hearing, a football match, a road crash or an ordinary street scene can all become news through one well-timed photograph.

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But, taking a picture and reporting through a picture are two different things.

A photojournalist needs the eye of a photographer and the judgment, accuracy and ethics of a journalist.

Monicah Mwangi is a Reuters photojournalist based in Nairobi who covers human-interest stories, women's empowerment, and humanitarian crises across East Africa and Somalia (Image: Files)

Start with photography, but learn journalism too

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There is no single academic route into photojournalism.

Journalism and communication programmes can provide training in photography alongside reporting, media law, ethics and digital journalism.

The University of Nairobi, for example, includes photography within its journalism and communication training.

The important point is to build both sides of the profession: technical photography skills and the ability to understand and report a story.

That means learning exposure, focus, lenses, composition, lighting and editing, while also understanding news values, verification, interviewing, captions and media ethics.

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Your portfolio is your visual CV

A certificate may open a door, but editors will want to see what you can actually produce.

An aspiring photojournalist should build a portfolio around real stories rather than random attractive photographs.

Photograph people, events, business, sports, culture and community issues, and learn to produce a sequence of images that tells a story rather than relying on one striking frame.

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The Media Council of Kenya requires a portfolio of work when assessing journalist accreditation applications.

Freelancers are also expected to provide a reference from an organisation that publishes their work.

You do not have to begin with an expensive camera

A professional camera remains useful, particularly for sports, low-light assignments and situations requiring specialist lenses.

But, the equipment should not become the barrier to starting.

The Media Council of Kenya has formally recognised mobile phones and smartphones as professional journalistic equipment.

The better investment at the beginning is practice:

Learn how light behaves, how to anticipate moments, how to frame people respectfully and how to work quickly without losing accuracy.

Khadija Farah is a self-taught Kenyan documentary photojournalist focusing on climate change, migration, human rights, and cultural stories (Image: Files)

Find the newsroom before chasing the big assignment

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Internships, industrial attachments and freelance assignments can provide the field experience that classroom training cannot.

A young photographer should learn how newsrooms operate:

How assignments are given, how images are selected, how captions are written, how photographs are transmitted under deadline and how editors decide which image leads a story.

MCK also provides accreditation routes for students undertaking industrial attachment, while its current accreditation framework covers journalists, media practitioners and freelancers.

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Accreditation matters in Kenya

For Kenyan journalists and media practitioners, professional accreditation is an important part of working in the industry.

MCK's guidelines require accreditation for citizens and residents who wish to practise journalism, with applicants assessed on qualifications and experience.

Accredited practitioners receive an accreditation card and are required to observe the professional code and carry their accreditation badge while on duty.

For first-time journalist accreditation, MCK currently lists a professional certificate, portfolio, employer letter for employed journalists, and a photograph among the requirements.

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Learn the rules before the pressure arrives

Photojournalists routinely work around people at vulnerable moments.

That makes ethics part of the job, not an optional extra.

Kenya's 2025 Media Code of Conduct strengthened guidance around children, victims of sexual violence, user-generated content, AI and other emerging media challenges.

MCK has also stressed verification and professional accountability as misinformation becomes easier to produce and distribute.

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A photographer therefore has to know when an image should be taken, when it should not be taken and how it should be published.

Build a career, not just a collection of photographs

Photojournalism can lead into newsrooms, wire services, magazines, documentary work, sports, NGOs, digital media and freelance assignments.