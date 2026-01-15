How to apply for Sh6,000 monthly NYOTA stipend for 90,000 unemployed youth

The government will pay selected unemployed youth Sh6,000 a month after President William Ruto unveiled a new on-the-job training plan under the NYOTA initiative.

President William Ruto has announced that the government will provide a monthly stipend of Sh6,000 to 90,000 unskilled or unemployed young Kenyans participating in the on-the-job training component of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NYOTA program is a World Bank-backed initiative aimed at empowering over 800,000 youth nationwide through entrepreneurship, skills acquisition, and access to economic opportunities.

Under the on-the-job training pillar, selected beneficiaries, primarily those who have completed secondary education but lack formal vocational skills or further qualifications, will be attached to master craftsmen and women for hands-on apprenticeship lasting six months.

The government will cover the full cost of training, certification, and payments to the mentors, while providing the Sh6,000 monthly stipend to help participants cover living expenses, transport, and other needs to prevent dropouts.

President William Ruto interacting with a NYOTA program beneficiary

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At the same time, we will support another 90,000 young people to undergo on-the-job training. They will be attached to master craftsmen and women for skills transfer and receive a Sh6,000 stipend a month for six months. The master craftsmen will also be paid, as the government also meets the cost of certification," he said.

This conditional stipend, tied directly to active participation in training, is projected to cost the government billions in total payouts, with the six-month period amounting to approximately Sh3.2 billion in stipends alone (excluding other program costs).

Eligibility Criteria for the On-the-Job Training & Stipend

To qualify, you generally need to meet these requirements (based on official NYOTA guidelines):

Be a Kenyan citizen aged 18–29 years (up to 35 for Persons with Disabilities, registered with NCPWD).

Have completed Form Four (KCSE) or below; priority for those without further formal education or vocational training.

Be unemployed, underemployed, or unskilled.

Possess a valid National ID.

Have a SIM card registered in your name and linked to your ID.

Be available for full participation in the 3–6 month apprenticeship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

President William Ruto Launches the NYOTA Project in Mumias, Kakamega County

Step-by-Step: How to Apply via USSD (*254#)

The official and most accessible way to apply for NYOTA, including the on-the-job training and stipend pillar, is through the USSD code.

Dial *254# on your mobile phone (works on any feature phone or smartphone).

Select the NYOTA Project option from the menu.

Follow the on-screen prompts to provide your details: National ID number, personal information, preferred component (select on-the-job training/apprenticeship for the stipend), location, and any other required info.

Submit your application. You'll receive an SMS confirmation immediately acknowledging receipt.

If shortlisted, you'll get another SMS from the official "NYOTA" number with next steps, such as verification, aptitude tests (if applicable), or placement details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tip: Applications open in phases, announced via the official NYOTA website and channels. Check for current open calls!

President William Ruto interacting with a NYOTA program beneficiary

NYOTA also includes other components, such as business start-up grants of Sh50,000 disbursed to thousands of young entrepreneurs in counties like Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Nakuru, and others), Recognition of Prior Learning for 20,000 youth, and training for 600,000 to access reserved government procurement opportunities.

The program, implemented through the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports in partnership with various agencies, continues its nationwide rollout.

Applications and updates are handled digitally, via platforms like *254#, with officials urging youth to use official channels to avoid scams.