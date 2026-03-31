How government is managing economic impact of Middle East crisis

The government has leaned on its existing fuel procurement strategy to cushion consumers from sudden price shocks.

As tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global markets, the Kenyan government has moved to manage the potential economic fallout through a coordinated, multi-sector response.

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While the conflict is unfolding thousands of kilometres away, its ripple effects on fuel prices, trade flows and supply chains are already being felt worldwide.

At the centre of Kenya’s response is a cross-government effort bringing together key ministries and institutions.

President William Ruto revealed that a high-level briefing involving the Ministries of Energy, Agriculture and Trade, alongside the National Treasury and the Central Bank, was convened to assess the situation and chart a way forward.

“I received a comprehensive briefing… on the situation and possible recommendations on the way forward,” he said, signalling a proactive approach aimed at staying ahead of the crisis rather than reacting to it.

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Managing pressure on fuel and inflation

One of the most immediate concerns is the impact of rising global oil prices. Fuel costs have a direct effect on transport, production and ultimately the cost of living, making them a critical pressure point for the economy.

Fuel station

The government has leaned on its existing fuel procurement strategy to cushion consumers from sudden price shocks.

According to the President, this approach has already helped stabilise supply and moderate the immediate effects of global price increases.

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“This strategic intervention has mitigated price increases, ensured security of supply, and proven to be both prudent and forward-looking,” he noted.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy is continuing to monitor international price movements, working closely with the National Treasury to determine further interventions if needed.

This suggests that while the current situation is under control, authorities remain cautious about future volatility.

Safeguarding food production

Beyond fuel, the government has also sought to reassure farmers and the wider public on the availability of key agricultural inputs.

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Fertiliser supply, often vulnerable during global disruptions, appears to be stable for now.

“We have sufficient supplies to support the current rainy season through to September this year,” the President said, addressing concerns that shortages could affect food production in the months ahead.

Dockworkers off-loading sugar at the port of Mombasa,

Trade resilience and emerging opportunities

Despite concerns over global supply chain disruptions, some sectors of Kenya’s export economy have shown resilience.

Tea exports, for instance, have remained strong, supported by efforts to diversify markets and strengthen existing trade relationships.

Recent data indicates improved performance compared to the same period last year, suggesting that Kenya’s export strategy is adapting to shifting global dynamics.

At the same time, increased activity at the ports of Mombasa and Lamu points to emerging opportunities in regional logistics.

The handling of high-value cargo, including motor vehicles destined for Gulf markets, highlights Kenya’s growing role as a trade and transit hub.

Ongoing challenges and next steps

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However, the impact of the crisis has not been uniform across all sectors. Meat exports have been affected by logistical and freight challenges, exposing vulnerabilities in certain supply chains.

Red meat on display at a butchery