Advertisement

Homecoming: Where flavour meets the moment

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 15:44 - 03 September 2026
Advertisement

There are some things that need no introduction. A familiar beat in the background. The unfiltered laughter of a crowded table.

Advertisement

The effortless ease of a conversation that starts with “it’s been a minute” and carries on as though no time has passed at all.

These are the moments that make us feel at home and they are the heartbeat of Manyatta Homecoming.

In true Kenyan spirit, home is never just a physical address. It lives in the spaces where we come together to reconnect, unwind, and celebrate the culture that binds us.

And at the center of every memorable gathering is flavour, the subtle thread that turns a casual meet-up into a shared memory.

Advertisement

Manyatta weaves this sense of place into Homecoming through a palette of distinct flavours crafted for different moments: the sweet warmth of Mango & Ginger, the crisp refresh of Pineapple & Mint, and the vibrant, citrusy kick of Lemon & Ginger.

Yet here, the cider is never the sole attraction. It sits naturally alongside the stories, the spontaneous laughter, and the shared rounds as an evening steadily takes on a life of its own.

That exact energy came alive at Itoka – The Crossing, the latest stop in the Manyatta Homecoming experience.

Across the venue, tradition met contemporary rhythm as folk melodies seamlessly blended with modern anthems. 

With Homecoming taking this celebration on the road to more regions in the coming weeks, the invitation remains simple: to gather, to celebrate, and to experience the culture we love in fresh ways.

Advertisement

Because at its core, Homecoming is not just a night out, rather, a celebration of how we connect today. It’s found in the music that shaped us, the people we share a table with, and the memories we are still writing.

And perhaps that is the real taste of home: something familiar, shared with good people, in a moment worth remembering.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
9 HOTTEST CELEBRITIES MOTHERS OF 2018
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
9 HOTTEST CELEBRITIES MOTHERS OF 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Leonard Patrick Kinyua
News
07.09.2026
Driver recounts road crash, costly treatment and journey back to work
JSC appoints Robert Kibet Kibor as new Registrar after 4-month competitive recruitment. (Image: JSC)
News
07.09.2026
JSC appoints Robert Kibor as new Registrar after 4-month competitive recruitment
Why hundreds of Burundians have flocked their Nairobi Embassy amid Kenya’s foreign trader crackdown
News
07.09.2026
Why hundreds of Burundians have flocked their Nairobi Embassy amid Kenya’s foreign trader crackdown
IEBC staff counting votes
Local
07.09.2026
Why Dagoretti South and Kibra could be 2027's most unpredictable Nairobi races
File image of Acting Centum CEO Thomas Omondi Achola
News
07.09.2026
Who is Thomas Omondi-Achola? Centum names Acting CEO after James Mworia exit
File image of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu’s husband Hafidh Ameir
News
07.09.2026
Ruto mourns death of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu’s husband Hafidh Ameir