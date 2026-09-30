Home AFCON draws closer as Kenya turns focus to Guinea after opening draw

Kenya’s road to AFCON 2027 is entering an important new stage. Harambee Stars have already secured their place at the finals as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda, but the qualifying campaign still gives Benni McCarthy something equally valuable: competitive matches to test his squad, build chemistry and shape the team that will represent Kenya on home soil next year.

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Kenya opened the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Eritrea in Nairobi and now turn their attention to their first away test, with Guinea waiting in Conakry on October 1.

As the Official Global Partner of CAF, 1xBet continues to support African football and CAF competitions, including the continent’s biggest national-team tournament. With AFCON 2027 getting closer, the brand is backing Harambee Stars on their journey and encouraging Kenyan fans to follow the team and support them throughout the new campaign.

Here is what to expect from Kenya’s second qualifier, in the latest preview from best sports betting site 1xBet.

McCarthy continues to build for AFCON 2027

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Kenya have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea. Harambee Stars began the campaign at home against Eritrea on September 26, earning a 1-1 draw, and will now travel to Conakry to face Guinea on October 1.

For McCarthy, these fixtures form part of a much bigger plan. Kenya will host AFCON matches for the first time in 2027, and every competitive international between now and then offers another chance to refine the squad.

The coach has named 24 players for the September window, mixing established internationals with younger players developing in Kenya and abroad.

The biggest boost is the return of captain Michael Olunga. One of Kenya’s most prolific scorers, Olunga spent around five months out through injury but returned to action in late August and quickly found the net for Al-Arabi in Qatar. His presence gives Harambee Stars a proven focal point in attack and restores one of the team’s most important leaders.

McCarthy is also continuing to open the door for the next generation. The squad includes Amos Wanjala from Valencia’s system, Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad, Manzur Okwaro of Stade de Reims, Timothy Ouma of Charlton Athletic and Belgium-based Ryan Ogam.

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For several of these players, the qualifiers could become a major opportunity to establish themselves at international level and strengthen their case for a place in Kenya’s AFCON 2027 squad. The opening game against Eritrea already provided one example: Ogam came off the bench and scored the late equaliser that rescued a point for Harambee Stars.

McCarthy has made it clear that he wants to build a team capable of competing with Africa’s strongest sides. Automatic qualification therefore does not make these matches any less important. They provide the coaching staff with valuable opportunities to test combinations, increase competition for places and build a team ready for the pressure of playing a major tournament at home.

Guinea vs Kenya

Odds: Guinea to win - 1.34; Draw - 3.97; Kenya to win - 8.85.

Guinea remain a serious test, particularly on home soil. Paulo Duarte’s squad includes players with experience at major European clubs, with Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy among the biggest attacking threats. Ilaix Moriba has also returned to the squad, giving Guinea another important option in midfield.

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For Kenya, the match offers a different challenge from the opener against Eritrea. Harambee Stars will need to handle periods without the ball, remain disciplined against Guinea’s attacking quality and use their opportunities efficiently when they come.

Olunga’s experience could be particularly valuable in an away fixture of this kind. At the same time, players such as Ogam have already shown that McCarthy can turn to younger members of the squad when he needs fresh energy and a different attacking option.

The 1-1 draw against Eritrea also gives Kenya several areas to work on. Eritrea punished a defensive hesitation to take the lead, while Harambee Stars had to wait until the final minutes to find the breakthrough. Against Guinea, greater concentration at the back and sharper execution in the final third could make the difference.

With less than nine months to go before AFCON 2027, every official match now plays a role in preparing Harambee Stars for a tournament that will be unlike any other in Kenyan football history. The points matter, but so do the lessons McCarthy and his players can take from facing different opponents and different match situations.

As the Official Global Partner of CAF, 1xBet continues to support the biggest stages of African football and shares the growing excitement around AFCON 2027 with fans across the continent.

For Kenya, the tournament carries extra meaning. Harambee Stars will play in front of their own supporters, and the atmosphere in the stands could become an important source of energy when Africa’s best national teams arrive in East Africa.

The 1xBet line offers more than 1,000 markets for matches of this level. Make your choice and register on the 1xBet website or app if you have not done so already.