Habitat for humanity launches “Let’s Open the Door” campaign to spotlight global housing crisis

This coordinated effort is designed to help ignite a global movement around an issue shaping health, equity and economic resilience.

Habitat for Humanity has launched a new global campaign, Let’s Open the Door, aimed at raising awareness of the growing housing crisis and mobilising action across more than 60 countries.

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The campaign, unveiled across Africa and globally, brings together Habitat organisations and partners in a coordinated push to highlight the urgent need for safe, decent and affordable housing. Through a mix of on-the-ground activations, digital storytelling and community engagement, the initiative seeks to spark a worldwide movement around housing as a driver of health, equity and economic resilience.

“Housing has been the core of Habitat’s work for 50 years. As a leader in global housing, Habitat for Humanity understands the keys that will unlock our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Jonathan Reckford, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity International.

He added: “With the support of our partners, the Let’s Open the Door campaign will create awareness of the need to increase better access to affordable and sustainable housing, and everyone can play a part. Whether by lending your voice, your time or your talents, you can help advance housing access, affordability and sustainable solutions, and help open the doors to homeownership for more families around the world.”

A home is the foundation on which we build our lives. It leads to better health, education and well-being, more economic growth and less poverty. Yet every day, 1 in 3 people around the world wake up without the security of a safe, decent home.

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The crisis is particularly acute in Africa, where an estimated 62% of urban dwellings are informal, putting millions of families at heightened risk from climate and economic shocks.

This year, Habitat for Humanity marks 50 years of bringing people together to build prosperous and healthy communities.

Drawing upon this milestone, this global campaign supported by various partners will bring this urgency forward through pop-up installations, on-the-ground builds, and digital storytelling across more than 60 countries.

This coordinated effort is designed to help ignite a global movement around an issue shaping health, equity and economic resilience.

“We are inviting the world to be part of something bigger,” said Mathabo Makuta, Africa Senior Director for Programs at Habitat for Humanity.

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“Now is the time to get involved. We need policy, finance and community action moving together in countries across Africa. Give. Speak up. Volunteer. Together let’s open the door to brighter futures and help close the housing gap, starting in our own neighbourhoods.”

In Africa, the housing gap is widening as cities add millions of new residents every year, while formal supply, infrastructure and finance fail to keep pace.

Mortgage access remains extremely limited in many countries, and regulatory bottlenecks slow delivery, challenges that compound the everyday reality for families priced out of safe, decent homes.

Eileen Mokaya, National Director for Habitat for Humanity Kenya office says: “As Habitat marks 50 years globally and more than four decades in Kenya, we know that the next 50 years must be defined by bold action. Kenya’s housing deficit remains one of the deepest in Africa, but we also have some of the most innovative and community-driven solutions. Let’s Open the Door is our commitment to scaling those solutions together.”

As part of the campaign, Habitat for Humanity will activate a continent-wide series of in person and digital engagements designed to spotlight how a decent home opens doors to health, education, safety, climate resilience and generational wealth.

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