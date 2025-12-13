Geminid meteor shower: Dates & where to watch the dazzling celestial spectacle

The annual spectacle will peak on the mornings of December 15 and 16, presenting a breath-taking experience for enthusiasts.

Sky-watchers across the world are gearing for yet another spectacular celestial event with the climax being the peak of the Geminid meteor shower.

Widely considered one of the most impressive meteor showers visible in the sky, the Geminid Meteor shower dazzles in the sky every December and is a widely-followed celestial event by astronomers across the world.

The Geminids are considered one of the last meteor showers of the year and presents a breath-taking experience that can be watched with the naked eye across the sky.

The making of the Geminids meteor shower

Unlike most showers, the Geminids are created by debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.

The debris get into the earth’s atmosphere, heat up and burn as the earth makes its way through the trail of dust and small rocks.

As the particles burn brightly while moving at great speeds, “shooting stars” that streak across the sky emerge.

They feature long trails that are bright and make them easy to observe.

According to NASA, the peak will be around 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, December 13, 2025, and Sunday, December 14, 2025.

This means Kenyans can observe the Geminids pre-dawn on Dec. 14 and with a repeat of the celestial magic on Dec. 15.

The celestial spectacle will grace the sky in the Eastern horizon with a repeat of the same expected next year as the earth orbits the sun.

Where to watch

Regions with low light pollution offer the best view for celestial events happening at night.

In Kenya, Samburu tops the list for astro-tourisim with its remote and protected environment.

It has one of the darkest skies in the world and offers a unique blend that offer the best views of the Milky Way, constellations, meteor showers, stars, planets, and other celestial events at night

Laikipia, Kajiado, and several parts of the Rift Valley also have pristine night skies, minimal light pollution and clear equatorial skies that give the best stargazing experience.

Open skies with clear line of sight is recommended for optimal view and those in urban areas may catch a glimpse of the spectacle on rooftops and elevated points.

Taking position in time and allowing the eyes to get accustomed to the darkness is recommended for the best experience.

Kenya breaks new ground in astro-tourism

Across the world, Kenya is emerging as a favourite for astro-tourists with the country riding on the renewed interest in celestial wonders fueled by a surging number of astronomy enthusiasts and adventure travellers worldwide to expand its offering.

Kenya pioneered a unique astro-tourism experience earlier this year with the blood moon dazzling in the sky for 82 minutes.

The event which was held at the Samburu Sopa Lodge featured a rich catalogue assembled by Magical Kenya.

A telescope set up facing the sky during the astro-tourism launch at the Samburu Sopa Lodge on June 14, 2025

The enriching experience featured guided night sky tours with experts sharing their knowledge on celestial events, astrophotography expeditions to capture events some of which happen once-in-a lifetime, educational workshops, and starlit camp experiences with enthusiasts also to see videos and photos of past events.