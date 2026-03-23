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Former CS Tuju recounts events surrounding his disappearance as he resurfaces
Former Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has recounted a harrowing experience of being trailed by unknown assailants, just hours after his family and lawyers reported him missing.
The politician, who has recently been in the headlines over a property dispute in Karen, addressed the media alongside his lawyer and several opposition figures.
Tuju described the moments when he realised he was being followed.
“I was being followed, it’s easy to tell when someone is trailing you. You drive, you slow down, they slow down; you overtake, they try to overtake,” he said.
Following the initial incident, Tuju reported the matter at a local police station on Friday, 21 March 2026.
“I explained that I was concerned and worried that I was being followed,” he added.
The situation escalated the following evening when Tuju was scheduled to attend an interview at Ramogi Radio.
The same vehicle, a Land Cruiser, this time without plate numbers reappeared.
“This time it was even more concerning because it did not have plate numbers,” Tuju recounted.
He described the tension that followed, recalling the previous week’s visit to his residence by nearly 20 police Land Rovers, some similarly unmarked.
Narrow escape
Tuju narrated the tense drive through Karen as he attempted to evade his pursuers.
“By the time I reached the Karen roundabout, they had closed in and were now right behind me. Fortunately, I know the area well. I branched into Nandi Road, and they were unable to follow. The road’s structure meant they would have had to turn into oncoming traffic or take a longer route, which allowed me to lose them,” he explained.
After navigating several streets, he ultimately abandoned his vehicle, seeking refuge elsewhere.
“I want to thank Kenyans, especially a family in Kiambu, near the boundary between here and Kiambu, who gave me shelter. They didn’t care about my tribe, they simply saw me as a human being. I stayed there until past midnight, when I was able to return,” he said.
Concern for safety
Tuju spoke candidly about the fear and trauma this ordeal has caused him and his family.
“My family is deeply traumatised. My relatives are traumatised. Kenyans of goodwill are traumatised. I consider myself fortunate, because I know there are Kenyans lying in unmarked graves,” he stated.
He referenced the deaths of prominent figures, saying, “I know that Cyrus Jirongo died. I know that Ojwang was killed. Kenyans are being slaughtered like chickens, and there is absolutely no protection.”
When asked why he did not return to the police, Tuju questioned the reliability of law enforcement in such circumstances.
“If the police themselves have previously come to my home in vehicles without plate numbers, how do you go and report to them? There was also a case of someone being abducted at the police station. So, from past midnight when I returned, I’ve been asking myself: what do I do next?”
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