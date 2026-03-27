Family of late Nderitu Gachagua appeals to Ruto over alleged estate fraud

In their plea to President Ruto, the family is calling for decisive government intervention to resolve the matter.

The family of the late James Nderitu Gachagua has formally appealed to President William Ruto, seeking intervention over what they describe as years of injustice, alleged fraud, and interference in the administration of his estate.

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In a letter dated 23 March 2026 and addressed through the Attorney General, the family of the former Nyeri Governor outlines a series of grievances they claim have left them in prolonged agony, uncertainty and financial distress following the death of their patriarch.

Claims of fraud and disinheritance

At the centre of the dispute are serious allegations against a close relative of the deceased, whom the family accuses of orchestrating a scheme to disinherit rightful beneficiaries.

According to the letter, the relative has engaged in intimidation, manipulation, and underhand methods to gain control of the estate.

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The family further alleges that assets were irregularly transferred and that proxies were used to defraud the estate.

They argue that these actions have systematically denied them access to properties and financial resources meant for their welfare. The letter reads:

Through intimidation, manipulation, and underhand methods, the said relative has relentlessly sought to disinherit the immediate family.

The late Former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

Disputed will raises questions

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A key issue raised in the appeal is the validity of a will being used to justify the distribution of the estate. The family strongly contests its authenticity, pointing to what they describe as glaring inconsistencies.

They note that the document is explicitly marked 'Draft Last Will and Testament,' arguing that such a designation alone renders it legally invalid.

“A ‘draft’ document cannot… constitute the final will and testament of the deceased,” the family asserts.

Further doubt is cast on the circumstances under which the will was allegedly executed. The family claims that at the time, Gachagua was critically ill with metastatic pancreatic cancer and physically incapable of understanding or signing legal documents.

Eyewitness account from final days

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Susan Kirigo Nderitu, who was present during her father’s final days at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, provides a firsthand account that challenges the legitimacy of the will.

She recalls that his condition had deteriorated significantly, stating he was unable to see, let alone write or comprehend any legal document.

This testimony, the family argues, directly contradicts claims that the deceased executed a valid will during that period, raising what they describe as serious and urgent concerns regarding forgery and fraudulent manipulation.

Appeal for state intervention

In their plea to President Ruto, the family is calling for decisive government intervention to resolve the matter.

Among their key requests is the institution of an independent and impartial investigation into alleged forgery, fraud, and unlawful interference in the estate.

The late Former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

They are also seeking the return of properties they claim were irregularly acquired, including Olive Gardens and Vipingo Beach Resort, as well as protection from further intimidation.