Events guru Chris Kirwa defends Omanyala against backlash over IShowSpeed race

When American streamer IShowSpeed touched down in Kenya, excitement rippled across social media at the prospect of a spontaneous sprint showdown with Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala.

This aligns with Speed’s streaming culture, where he regularly engages in activities with prominent personalities, including athletes.

However, even before Speed’s visit, Omanyala had already declined the proposal to race him. Despite this, fans accused the sprinter of snubbing an opportunity to put his brand on a global digital stage.

But according to events guru Chris Kirwa, the criticism by some Kenyans has overlooked context, priorities and a deeper story of athlete solidarity.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Kirwa offered a detailed account of what Omanyala was actually doing on the day in question, pushing back against what he described as misplaced anger and shallow judgment.

Renowned events organiser Chris Kirwa

“From morning till dusk”: What Omanyala was really doing

Kirwa revealed that on the very day fans expected Omanyala to race the popular streamer, the sprinter had already committed his time elsewhere.

“People are not happy that our champ in sprints, Ferdinand Omanyala, didn’t join IShowSpeed,” Kirwa said.

“But what people don’t know, which I have not said and which probably Omanyala hasn’t said, is that on that particular day, from morning we were at Parklands Sports Club, supporting Angela Okutoi.”

According to Kirwa, Omanyala spent the entire day at the venue, staying until dusk to support rising tennis star Angela Okutoi during her engagements.

“He didn’t leave. Yes. Till dusk,” Kirwa emphasised.

This, he explained, was not a coincidence or a casual appearance, but a deliberate act of mutual respect between two elite athletes who support each other’s journeys.

Mutual support between champions

Kirwa highlighted a reciprocal relationship between Omanyala and Okutoi, one built on shared understanding rather than publicity.

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala

“Every time Omanyala is also doing his sprints, she comes with a tennis fraternity to support him,” he said. “A fellow champ supporting that fellow champ.”

In Kirwa’s view, this context significantly reframes the narrative. Rather than avoiding a race for ego or indifference, Omanyala was honouring a personal commitment to another athlete striving for international excellence.

Kirwa went further, predicting a bright future for Okutoi on the world stage.

“If there is someone who is going to be our Serena Williams, it’s Angela. It’s Angela Okutoi. Without a doubt,” he said.

More than entertainment

The Omanyala–IShowSpeed discussion quickly became a lightning rod for online debate, raising questions about the intersection of sport, entertainment and personal agency.

While many fans saw the potential race as harmless fun and free publicity, Kirwa challenged the idea that elite athletes must always perform on demand.

“For me, I think he’s more value than going to run with Speed,” Kirwa stated bluntly.

Ishow Speed

His argument was clear: Omanyala is not just a viral attraction but a professional athlete with long-term goals, obligations and strategic decisions to make.

Running an impromptu race, even with a globally popular influencer, does not automatically outweigh commitments tied to preparation, recovery or national duty.

“They’re actually heading to the Olympics together,” Kirwa added, underlining the seriousness of the moment in Omanyala’s career.

“Let’s give the guys breathing space”

Kirwa also questioned the intensity of the backlash, suggesting that public anger was disproportionate and perhaps misdirected.

“Let’s give the guys, you know, breathing space,” he said. “He also needs to make a decision on his behalf."