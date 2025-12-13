Cyrus Jirongo: Having Ruto as 'mtu wa mkono', YK92 & changing the game with Sh500 note

In an era where money silenced even the loudest voices, dishing out Sh500 note was a feat that few could attain in an unforgiving economy and the note was quickly associated with the politician.

The death of Cyrus Jirongo marked the end of an era for a man who camandeered the Youth for KANU (YK92) juggernaut with a firm fist, wriggling his way into the centre of power and shaping Kenya’s politics with a mix of patronage, money, controversy and scandals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From humble beginnings, Jirongo rose to serve in the Cabinet and as was the Member of Parliament for Lugari Constituency (1997-2002 and 2007-2013).

Many remember him as the leader of the infamous YK92, and a consummate politician who lived life on his own terms and refused to be defined by life’s challenges.

President William Ruto is among those who worked closely with Jirongo and got to know him in ways that few do and captured this in his condolence message which also touched on several attributes.

Jirongo was a relentless go-getter, a seasoned businessman, and a consummate politician who refused to be defined, let alone defeated, by life’s challenges. He was a fighter in every sense: blunt yet warm, bold yet approachable, enlightened and endlessly entrepreneurial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Above all, he was generous to a fault; always willing to give, to uplift, and to back others with his time, resources, and belief. Never one to shrink from a tough stand or a grand idea, he lived on his own terms and left an indelible mark on our political landscape.

Jirongo and YK92: The men who altered history

Jirongo’s first brush with the public was in the early 1990s when he emerged as the head of the controversial Youth for KANU ’92 (YK’92) political outfit.

Formed with the sole mission of ensuring that President Danial arap Moi won the 1992 elections, the group gained notoriety for its controversial political exploits, financial muscle and the full back of the president and the entire state machinery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nothing was off the table as the group blended youth mobilization, money, threats, political patronage and intimidation in their quest to hand Moi another term in office as Kenya transitioned to multi-partyism.

Notable faces in the outfit include current President William Ruto who horned his skills in this infamous outfit in before launching his political career, Sam Nyamweya who served as the treasurer and Gerald Bomett who was the vice-chair with Jirongo at the helm.

Other members include Joe Kimkung, Fred Kiptanui, Joe Mwangale, Sammy Kogo, and Victor Kebenei.

How the Sh500 note found a new name

Nestled at the heart of the KANU juggernaut, Jirongo wielded immense power and commandeered the YK92 outfit with efficiency that left mny casualties in its wake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meetings were well-facilitated with the group famous for dishing out crisp Sh500 notes at a time when the opposition was cash-strapped.

In an era where money silenced even the loudest voices. dishing out Sh500 note was a feat that few could attain in an unforgiving economy and the note was quickly associated with the politician.

Amid claims that KANU had printed the notes to win the contest, the Sh500 note was baptized “Jirongo” and became synonymous with his presence as the YK92 outfit traversed the country, dishing out cash to influence the outcome of the 1992 election.

Jirongo would later clarify in a podcast with ODM Secretary General that the cash splashed was the proceeds of the infamous Goldenberg scandal.

Obviously, it was Goldenberg money. Even a bank existed called Exchange Bank, purposely set up under the pretence of looking for dollars and the money was being given by the Central Bank to these people and adding them 33 per cent for compensation. That is the money that was being distributed.

For decades, Jirongo built a business empire and dreamed of success, including rising to the highest office in the land.

Former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo