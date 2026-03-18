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CS Murkomen declares public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr
The government has officially declared Friday, March 20, 2026, a public holiday to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
In a special issue of the The Kenya Gazette dated March 18, 2026, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the holiday under the provisions of the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 110).
The notice stated that the declaration was made in exercise of powers conferred by Section 2(1) of the Act, formally setting aside the day for national observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar, marking the conclusion of a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection by Muslims worldwide. The holiday is typically observed with communal prayers, charity, and family gatherings.
The government’s declaration ensures that Kenyans across all sectors will have the day off to join Muslim faithful in celebrating the occasion.
The notice, signed and dated March 18, 2026, in Nairobi, takes immediate legal effect as per gazettement procedures.
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