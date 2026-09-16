Comedian Crazy Kennar shared a stage with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Africa Mindset Reset Forum, organised by the Africa School of Governance in Kigali.

Comedian Crazy Kennar shared a stage with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Africa Mindset Reset Forum, organised by the Africa School of Governance in Kigali.

Crazy Kennar: How comedian keeps Kenya laughing, one viral skit after another

Crazy Kennar's skits mirror everyday Kenyan struggles, from matatu touts to unresponsive government offices, using humour to land observations that hit close to home.

Trends come and go, but Crazy Kennar keeps finding fresh ways to stay on top of Kenyan comedy.

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This week is no exception.

The Kenyan comedian has once again sent social media into a frenzy. This time, it's over a co-parenting skit so ambitiously produced that fans are still talking about it a day later.

Crazy Kennar's helicopter co-parenting skit takes over Kenyan social media

Uploaded to Instagram on Monday, September 14, the skit opens in a courtroom.

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A judge hands down the custody arrangement for a separated couple, played by Kennar and musician Nikita Kering. The child's week is split between the two households.

What follows is a mini-drama in itself. The scenes hop between a corporate office, a cramped bedroom and a sunny open field.

Each setting adds another layer to the comic rivalry between two parents, each trying to win their child over.

Kennar plays the broke-but-well-meaning father, the type who shows up for the small things. In one scene, he is patiently guiding his on-screen son through a math problem.

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Then Nikita bursts in, dangling a bag stuffed with Apple gadgets. A gift, she announces, from "the new daddy."

Kennar tries to hold his ground. It lasts all of a few seconds.

Once Nikita's new partner appears in the doorway, Kennar folds without a fight, a beat that had viewers howling.

Nothing, however, prepared fans for what came next.

Cake balanced carefully in his hands, Kennar is midway through belting out a birthday tune in an open field when a deafening whir cuts him off.

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A helicopter descends out of nowhere. Its rotor wash flattens both him and the cake in one swoop.

Out steps Nikita. She calmly lifts their son and climbs back aboard as the aircraft lifts away.

It was that single scene, an actual helicopter chartered purely for comic effect, that had Kenyans losing their minds online.

The clip pulled in thousands of likes on social media. Much of the conversation underneath it wasn't even about the jokes.

It was pure disbelief that a skit-maker had gone as far as booking a chopper just to sell a punchline.

How Crazy Kennar uses comedy to call out everyday Kenyan struggles

What sets Kennar apart from the sea of skit-makers online is not just the production value. It's the eye for detail.

His comedy rarely stays in the realm of pure fiction for long. Look closely and you'll spot the fingerprints of real Kenyan life all over his work.

The matatu tout haggling over fare. The landlord knocking a day early. The job interview that goes nowhere. The endless hustle of trying to make ends meet in a city that never quite slows down.

It's this instinct for the familiar that has made him more than just a funny man to his audience.

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Kennar has built a reputation for taking the everyday frustrations Kenyans grumble about, poor service at government offices, officials who seem to answer to no one, the gap between promises made and promises kept, and turning them into sketches.

People laugh precisely because the sting of recognition is so sharp.

He wraps the commentary in humour rather than outrage, letting the punchline do the work a lecture never could. That gentle, knowing wit is exactly why his skits travel as far as they do.

For a generation raised on scrolling rather than reading the news, Kennar has quietly become something of a mirror.

He reflects daily struggles and institutional shortcomings back at his audience in a way that entertains first and provokes thought second.

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It's comedy that doesn't just make Kenyans laugh. It makes them nod along, because somewhere in the exaggeration is a truth they recognise all too well.

Crazy Kennar meets President Paul Kagame in Rwanda

The helicopter skit is only the latest chapter in a year that has repeatedly put Kennar in rooms far bigger than the ones he started out in.

Back on August 24, he shared a stage with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the Africa Mindset Reset Forum, organised by the Africa School of Governance in Kigali.

It was a strictly formal affair, flanked by national and regional flags and carried live on Rwanda Broadcasting Agency. The kind of setting where you'd expect talk of trade deals and policy, not punchlines.

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Yet when the microphone came his way, Kennar had something else in mind entirely. Rather than pitch a partnership, he made a simple, personal ask.

Invoking his late father, who he said always believed content had the power to open doors nobody could predict, Kennar explained that meeting Kagame in person was proof of exactly that.

All he wanted to take home was a picture to show for it.

"I just request a selfie to go and show him that I met the President of Rwanda," he said.

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The line had the room breaking into laughter before erupting into applause.

Kagame took it in good humour, offering not one but two photographs. He even joked with Kennar over whether he ought to stand or remain seated for the shot.

Kennar later posted the picture on his own platforms, describing it as a genuine honour to have met the Rwandan head of state at the forum.

Crazy Kennar's academic journey: balancing comedy and studies in South Africa

Away from the skits and the photo-ops, Kennar has spent the year quietly building an academic record to match his online one.

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Back in January, he put his term four transcript from Johannesburg's AFDA School for the Creative Economy on display. A run of 80s and 90s, topped off with a flawless 100 in screenwriting.

The results were strong enough to bump him up into his third year of study.

None of it has come cheap or easy. Nearly every weekend, he boards a flight between Nairobi and Johannesburg, a round trip that costs around KSh 130,000.

Then it's straight back home to juggle production commitments and family.

He's candid about the toll, but frames the spending as money well spent rather than money wasted.

"The ticket is KSh 130,000. It might be expensive, but why am I doing it? I treat it as an investment, an investment of the mind," he said.

He first announced the move into content creation studies back in 2024, describing it at the time as a new level of entertainment unlocked, and promising fans a front-row seat to the journey.

Crazy Kennar's journey from Nairobi roots to Kenya's top content creator

Born Kennedy Odhiambo on December 23, 1998, Kennar grew up in Nairobi as the third of four siblings, two older brothers and a younger sibling still in high school.

One brother is a doctor. The other now works alongside him on his content.

His path to comedy started early. He began acting in class three, then threw himself into music and drama festivals.

In 2011, he picked up the Best Actor award in Nairobi County at the Kenya National Music and Drama Festival.

He carried that passion for performance through Ringa Boys High School in Homa Bay, where a drama teacher first nudged him toward comedy specifically, a nudge that would eventually define his career.

After high school, before comedy paid the bills, he worked informally as a peer teacher in Lucky Summer, Nairobi.

Everything changed once he got to Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, where he was pursuing a degree in actuarial science even as his online following began to take off.

With the help of his brother and friends, he started shooting comedy skits and uploading them to his YouTube channel, Tales of the Crazy Kennar.

Over time, the videos began pulling in viewers, and the comedian and his circle of friends grew increasingly popular.

Today, the channel boasts of hundreds of thousands of subscribers and has racked up millions of video views, and counting.

That kind of reach has made him an attractive face for brands. He has worked as an advertiser or brand ambassador for names including Tusker, Airtel, DSTV, and Chrome Gin.

He has also branched into entrepreneurship. Kennar is the CEO of the Crazy Kennar Company, which focuses on content creation.

He also has other business interests and had owned Instant Delicacies, a restaurant located in Juja, along Thika Road.

From a roadside teaching gig to a helicopter-assisted punchline and a selfie with a sitting president, Kennar's year captures exactly why his fans keep coming back.