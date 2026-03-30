An AI-generated image of a man and woman talking and laughing in the office

An AI-generated image of a man and woman talking and laughing in the office

Can your boss fire you for dating a colleague? What the law says

Office romances are not illegal in most parts of the world, including Kenya. But that doesn’t mean they are a free-for-all.

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The law, and increasingly, the courts, draw a careful line between private relationships and workplace conduct, especially where power, influence, and fairness come into play.

What Kenyan law actually says

In Kenya, there is no law that outright bans consensual relationships between colleagues. The key statute, the Employment Act 2007, focuses instead on protecting employees from abuse.

Section 6 of the Act requires employers to have policies on sexual harassment. It defines harassment broadly, covering unwanted advances, requests for sexual favours, or conduct that creates a hostile work environment.

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"An employer who employs twenty or more employees shall, after consulting with the employees or their representatives, if any, issue a policy statement on sexual harassment," the law states.

But importantly, the law distinguishes harassment from consensual relationships.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 also comes into play. Article 31 protects the right to privacy, while Article 41 guarantees fair labour practices.

Together, these provisions have increasingly been used by courts to question how far employers can go in policing personal relationships.

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The issue of consent, and power

Where things get complicated is consent. On paper, a relationship between two adults may be consensual.

But in the workplace, especially where one person has authority over the other, that consent can be questioned.

Courts and regulators tend to scrutinise relationships between supervisors and subordinates more closely. The concern is whether a junior employee can truly say no without fear of consequences.

That’s why many disputes arise not from the relationship itself, but from what follows such as allegations of favouritism, retaliation after a breakup, or claims of coercion.

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What Kenyan courts have said

Recent rulings in Kenya suggest a shift toward protecting consensual relationships, while still allowing employers to act where there is clear risk or harm.

In MNM v G4S Kenya Limited (2024), the Employment and Labour Relations Court found that dismissing an employee solely for being in a consensual relationship was unfair and awarded Sh3,244,800 compensation.

The court emphasised that employers must prove actual harm, such as conflict of interest or misconduct, rather than rely on blanket moral rules. The court awarded the plaintiff

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The ruling signalled that overly broad or intrusive work policies may not stand if they violate privacy rights without clear justification.

Another case often cited, Mulavu v World Vision Kenya, involved a dispute over dismissal linked to a personal relationship.

In this case, the claimant was summarily dismissed after it emerged that he had entered into a romantic relationship with an adult woman residing within the organisation’s programme area. He maintained that the relationship was fully consensual and was intended to culminate in marriage before they broke up.

The respondent, on the other hand, argued that the termination was based on its safeguarding policy, which it interpreted as prohibiting any sexual relationship with persons living in its programme area due to risks of exploitation.

However, the court awarded the claimant a total of Sh790,398 after finding the dismissal substantively unfair, emphasising that a consensual relationship between adults cannot automatically be equated to sexual exploitation without evidence of harm, coercion, or abuse of power.

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How workplace policies compare to the law

Employers are still allowed to regulate workplace relationships, but with limits.

Most organisations don’t ban relationships outright. Instead, they focus on managing risk. Common approaches include:

Requiring employees to disclose relationships where a reporting line exists

Asking one party to step away from decision-making roles

Enforcing conflict-of-interest policies

In some countries like the United States, companies even use “consensual relationship agreements” (sometimes called “love contracts”) to protect themselves from future disputes.

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In Kenya, many employers historically adopted strict anti-fraternisation rules. But recent court decisions suggest that blanket bans, especially those that intrude into private life without a clear business justification, may not hold up if challenged.

The grey areas employers worry about

Even when a relationship is consensual, problems can arise quickly. A manager dating a junior employee raises immediate concerns about fairness

There are also concerns that what starts as consensual can turn into harassment claims

In other circumstances, colleagues may perceive favouritism, even where none exists and office gossip or tension can affect team dynamics.

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For employers, the risks include legal liability, reputational damage, and claims of unfair dismissal. For employees, the risks range from disciplinary action (for policy breaches) to strained careers.

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Global perspective

The Kenyan position broadly aligns with other jurisdictions.

In the United States, workplace relationships are not illegal under federal law, but issues may arise under discrimination laws like Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, particularly where coercion or retaliation is alleged.

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In the UK, the Equality Act 2010 prohibits harassment and holds employers accountable for failing to prevent it.

South Africa follows a similar approach under its labour laws, focusing on fairness and workplace integrity rather than banning relationships outright.

The bottom line

The direction from Kenyan courts is becoming clearer that consensual workplace relationships are not, on their own, a valid reason for dismissal.

But they are not risk-free either.

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Employers can still act where there is evidence of conflict of interest, abuse of power, or disruption at work.

And employees, especially those in senior roles, are expected to navigate relationships carefully, with transparency and professionalism.