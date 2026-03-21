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Breakdown of county-by-county Nyanza projects gains & implementation challenges
The government has outlined the status of ongoing development projects across the Nyanza region, detailing investments in housing, markets, education, water, transport and energy across six counties.
In a progress update released on March 21, Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworoa said the projects form part of a broader plan to expand infrastructure and service delivery.
The figures speak for themselves, thousands of homes under construction, markets that now provide clean water and electricity to traders, and water projects delivering completion in communities that have waited for decades.
Kisumu
Kisumu County hosts some of the region’s largest projects, particularly in housing and infrastructure. The Lumumba Affordable Housing Programme is among the flagship developments, with thousands of units under construction.
Market projects are ongoing in Kibuye, Ahero and Katito, while the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation project is approaching completion.
Transport infrastructure includes developments at Kisumu International Airport, alongside progress on the Standard Gauge Railway.
The Sondu transmission line is also nearing completion and is expected to enhance power supply.
Siaya
In Siaya County, housing developments are underway in Ukwala, Bondo and Yala, contributing to the region’s broader housing programme. Market construction is progressing in Siaya town, Bondo and Ugunja.
The Ugunja Water Supply Project has been completed. In education, student hostels linked to institutions such as Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, KMTCs and technical training institutes are part of ongoing expansion efforts.
Homa Bay
Homa Bay has recorded progress across several sectors, including housing projects in the county headquarters and surrounding towns such as Oyugis and Mbita.
Market developments are underway in Kendu Bay, Ndhiwa and Mbita. The county also hosts completed water projects in Kendu Bay and Oyugis.
Transport infrastructure includes the Rusinga Ring Road and Kabunde Airstrip, both nearing completion.
Homa Bay also features in the Blue Economy programme, with the Homa Bay Pier and fish market already operational.
Migori
Migori County’s housing programme includes projects in Mabera, Kehancha, Rongo and Suna East, with Mabera among the most advanced sites in the region.
Market projects are spread across Kehancha, Awendo and Rongo. Education infrastructure includes hostels for Rongo University and KMTCs, alongside other developments at different stages of implementation.
Kisii
In Kisii County, housing projects are ongoing in Mosocho, Ogembo, Suneka and Daraja Mbili. Market construction is also progressing in Keroka, Mosocho, Ogembo and Suneka.
The county’s education sector includes hostels linked to the National Polytechnic, KMTC and technical training institutes. Transport infrastructure includes the Kisii Interchange, which forms part of ongoing road upgrades.
Nyamira
Nyamira County has several projects in early stages, including housing developments in Sironga and Manga. Market construction is ongoing in Nyansiongo, Ekerenyo and Ikonge.
Education infrastructure includes planned hostels for KMTCs and technical training institutes. The county also has road projects such as the Misambi–Ekerenyo route, under development.
Challenges facing development projects
The report also highlighted a number of challenges affecting implementation across the region.
These include funding constraints, pending contractor payments, and site withdrawals, particularly in the transport sector.
Some projects have been delayed by land compensation disputes, while others, such as the Soin–Koru Dam, remain stalled due to court proceedings.
In the energy sector, expansion of last-mile connections has lagged behind expectations, even as major transmission projects continue to make steady progress.
Industrial park development has also faced setbacks in some counties due to contractor and financing challenges.
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