Bilal Wanjau’s notable films & performances that shaped Kenyan cinema

Wanjau was the son of Ibrahim Bilali, a former flyweight boxer who won a bronze medal in the flyweight division at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

The Kenyan film industry is mourning the loss of celebrated actor Bilal Wanjau Ibrahim, who passed away while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital, his family has confirmed.

Wanjau, who lived with type 2 diabetes, had spent the past week battling pneumonia alongside a leg wound that had worsened.

According to his family, the actor was in Machakos on Sunday when he suddenly experienced severe pain in one leg, prompting immediate medical attention

“They ran tests till Wednesday and were preparing to begin treatment before he passed on later in the night,” the family spokesperson said.

Preparations are underway for his burial in Machakos County.

While his passing has left a deep void, much of the conversation has shifted to celebrating his extensive body of work, which shaped local film and TV for more than a decade.

The late actor Bilal Wanjau

A versatile actor with a distinctive screen presence

Bilal Wanjau’s acting career spanned comedy, drama, short films, and major TV productions. Known for his commanding presence and versatility, he became one of Kenya’s most recognisable actors.

His breakthrough came in 2009 through the iconic “Utahama Lini” commercial, which introduced him to millions of viewers.

From there, he built an impressive portfolio that showcased his ability to slip into complex roles with ease

Key television roles that cemented his legacy

Wanjau’s TV career flourished, making him a familiar face in Kenyan households.

Jela 5 Star (2017–2019)

One of his most acclaimed performances was as Kasoro Bin Kasoro in Jela 5 Star, a role that earned him the Best Performance in a Comedy award at the Kalasha Awards 2017.



His comedic timing and memorable character work won him widespread admiration.

Jela 5 star poster

Janjaruka (2019)

In the hit series Janjaruka (Wisen Up), Wanjau delivered another standout performance as Chief Ruto, showcasing his ability to balance humour with authority.

4Play (2024)

In 2024, he appeared in 4Play, featuring in five episodes and demonstrating his continued relevance in contemporary Kenyan TV.

Skandals Kibao (2015–2016)

Earlier in his career, he played Kingsley in Skandals Kibao, further establishing himself as a dependable and compelling performer.

He also made appearances in popular productions such as 'Pepeta' (2022) as a Sports Officer and 'The Play That Goes Wrong' (2023), portraying both Dennis Tyde and Perkins in the TV special.

The late actor Bilal Wanjau

Notable film and short film appearances