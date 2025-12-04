Bilal Wanjau’s notable films & performances that shaped Kenyan cinema
The Kenyan film industry is mourning the loss of celebrated actor Bilal Wanjau Ibrahim, who passed away while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital, his family has confirmed.
Wanjau, who lived with type 2 diabetes, had spent the past week battling pneumonia alongside a leg wound that had worsened.
According to his family, the actor was in Machakos on Sunday when he suddenly experienced severe pain in one leg, prompting immediate medical attention
“They ran tests till Wednesday and were preparing to begin treatment before he passed on later in the night,” the family spokesperson said.
Preparations are underway for his burial in Machakos County.
While his passing has left a deep void, much of the conversation has shifted to celebrating his extensive body of work, which shaped local film and TV for more than a decade.
A versatile actor with a distinctive screen presence
Bilal Wanjau’s acting career spanned comedy, drama, short films, and major TV productions. Known for his commanding presence and versatility, he became one of Kenya’s most recognisable actors.
His breakthrough came in 2009 through the iconic “Utahama Lini” commercial, which introduced him to millions of viewers.
From there, he built an impressive portfolio that showcased his ability to slip into complex roles with ease
Key television roles that cemented his legacy
Wanjau’s TV career flourished, making him a familiar face in Kenyan households.
Jela 5 Star (2017–2019)
One of his most acclaimed performances was as Kasoro Bin Kasoro in Jela 5 Star, a role that earned him the Best Performance in a Comedy award at the Kalasha Awards 2017.
His comedic timing and memorable character work won him widespread admiration.
Janjaruka (2019)
In the hit series Janjaruka (Wisen Up), Wanjau delivered another standout performance as Chief Ruto, showcasing his ability to balance humour with authority.
4Play (2024)
In 2024, he appeared in 4Play, featuring in five episodes and demonstrating his continued relevance in contemporary Kenyan TV.
Skandals Kibao (2015–2016)
Earlier in his career, he played Kingsley in Skandals Kibao, further establishing himself as a dependable and compelling performer.
He also made appearances in popular productions such as 'Pepeta' (2022) as a Sports Officer and 'The Play That Goes Wrong' (2023), portraying both Dennis Tyde and Perkins in the TV special.
Notable film and short film appearances
Beyond television, Wanjau embraced film roles that highlighted his depth:
Gamble of the Kid (2022) – as Alusa
Wimped (2021) – as Phil Wachira
Sand Castles (2020) – as Mr Okoth
Millet (2019) – as Prophet Livingstone
Wavamizi (2018) – as Burly Swahili Man
The Runaway (2017) – as The Boss
Oyundi (2015) – as Mato Driver
He was also part of 'Bazenga' (2023) and the highly-rated 'It’s a Free Country' (2024), in which he played Gasket.
