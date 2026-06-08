A look at Kenya’s former Commissioner Generals since 1995

Over the years, the office has been occupied by a handful of individuals tasked with the responsibility of collecting billions of shillings needed to fund development

Since its establishment in 1995, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been at the heart of the country's efforts to mobilise revenue and finance government programmes.

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The Commissioner General sits at the apex of the authority, serving as its chief executive officer and principal tax administrator.

Over the years, the office has been occupied by a handful of individuals tasked with the enormous responsibility of collecting billions of shillings in taxes, implementing reforms, and ensuring the government has the resources needed to fund development.

While each leader brought a unique management style, all shared a common challenge: meeting ever-growing revenue targets amid changing economic and political realities.

Here is a look at the leaders who have steered KRA since its inception.

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1. Edgar Manasseh

Edgar Manasseh was KRA's first Commissioner General following the authority's formation in 1995.

As the pioneer head of the institution, he was responsible for laying the foundation of Kenya's modern tax administration system.

His tenure focused on establishing operational structures and integrating revenue collection functions that had previously been spread across different government departments.

His leadership helped shape KRA into the institution that would become one of the most important agencies in government.

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2. John Munge

John Munge succeeded Manasseh and continued efforts to strengthen the authority's revenue collection systems.

His tenure came during a period when KRA was seeking to improve efficiency and boost compliance among taxpayers. He played a role in building institutional capacity and expanding the agency's reach across the country.

Like many KRA chiefs who followed, Munge operated under pressure to increase revenue while balancing public expectations. Munge died in 2019.

Former KRA Commissioner General, the late John Munge

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3. Michael Waweru

Michael Waweru is among the most recognisable names in KRA's history, having served from 2003 to 2012.

A former Ernst & Young executive, Waweru brought extensive experience in auditing and corporate finance. During his tenure, KRA recorded significant growth in revenue collection and introduced several reforms aimed at modernising tax administration.

His leadership coincided with a period of economic expansion and increased government spending, making revenue mobilisation a critical national priority.

KRA Commissioner General 2003-2012, the late Michael Waweru

4. John Njiraini

John Njiraini took over from Waweru in 2012 after serving in senior positions within KRA.

His deep understanding of the institution helped him oversee major tax policy changes and technological upgrades. Njiraini championed efforts to widen the tax base and strengthen compliance mechanisms.

He also presided over a period that saw KRA increasingly embrace digital systems to improve efficiency and taxpayer services.

Former KRA Commissioner General, the late John Njiraini

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5. Githii Mburu

Githii Mburu became Commissioner General in 2019 after rising through the ranks within the authority.

His tenure was marked by efforts to enhance revenue collection through technology-driven solutions and stricter enforcement measures. He led KRA during a challenging period that included the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mburu's leadership reflected the growing emphasis on digital tax administration and data-driven compliance strategies.

6. Humphrey Wattanga

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Humphrey Wattanga assumed office in 2023, bringing extensive experience in public finance and revenue management.

He was tasked with helping KRA achieve ambitious tax collection targets while continuing institutional reforms. His tenure focused on expanding the tax base and improving operational efficiency.

Like many of his predecessors, Wattanga faced intense public scrutiny as the authority sought to meet increasing revenue demands from the government.

Former KRA Commissioner General James Githii Mburu

7. Adan Mohammed

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Adan Mohammed was appointed as Commissioner General in May 2026, taking the reins of the tax authority during a critical economic transition.

He took over following the departure of Humphrey Wattanga, stepping into Times Tower with a heavy mandate to optimize domestic revenue mobilization.