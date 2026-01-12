Students sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

14 counties that recorded more female KCSE candidates than males in 2025

Girls outnumbered boys in 14 counties even as KCSE 2025 candidature remained near gender parity nationally.

Girls continued to outnumber boys in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, even as the latest results revealed clear gender-based differences in subject performance.

Data from the Ministry of Education shows that out of the 993,226 candidates who sat the examination, 501,214 were female, representing 50.46 per cent of the total candidature, compared to 492,012 male candidates (49.54 per cent).

This marks the second consecutive year that female candidates have surpassed their male counterparts nationally.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the near parity at the national level reflects steady progress in access to secondary education, but noted that significant regional disparities persist.

Counties with more male candidates than females

Ten counties, largely in arid and semi-arid areas, recorded notably higher male participation. They included:

Garissa Mandera Wajir Turkana Narok Samburu Mombasa Homa Bay Nyamira West Pokot

KCSE candidates writing exams

Counties with more female candidates than males

In contrast, 14 counties registered a higher number of female candidates.

Vihiga Elgeyo Marakwet Kisumu Kiambu Kwale Nairobi Kakamega Meru Isiolo Uasin Gishu Machakos Kitui Busia Tharaka Nithi

A further 23 counties recorded near-perfect gender parity in KCSE candidature.

Girls lead in languages and humanities

Performance data shows that female candidates outperformed males in six subjects: English, Kiswahili, Kenyan Sign Language, Home Science, Christian Religious Education (CRE) and Art & Design.

The Education CS said this trend has been consistent in recent years, particularly in language and humanities-linked subjects.

Boys dominate sciences and technical subjects

Male candidates, however, recorded higher mean scores in 11 subjects , most of them in science, technical and social science disciplines.

These included Mathematics (Alternatives A and B), Biology (including Biology for the Blind), Chemistry, General Science, History and Government, Geography, Islamic Religious Education (IRE), Building Construction and Business Studies.

In seven subjects, Physics, Agriculture, Computer Studies, French, German, Arabic and Music, performance between boys and girls was largely comparable, pointing to a narrowing gender gap in some traditionally male-dominated areas such as Physics and Computer Studies.

The Ministry of Education also noted that female candidature in several highly technical subjects, including Metalwork, Power Mechanics, Electricity, Drawing and Design, and Aviation Technology, remained too low to allow for meaningful gender-based performance comparisons.

This, officials said, highlights ongoing challenges around subject choice and participation.

Overall, 270,715 candidates, or 27.18 per cent, attained a mean grade of C+ and above, qualifying for direct university entry, while more than half of all candidates scored C- and above.