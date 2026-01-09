How to check 2025 KCSE results via phone or laptop

A total of 993,226 candidates sat the 2025 KCSE examination.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos has officially released the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, announcing that a total of 1,180 candidates had their results cancelled due to examination irregularities.

Speaking during the release ceremony, the CS said candidates can access their individual results online through a link on the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) website or directly via results.knec.ac.ke.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba

How to Check 2025 KCSE Results

Candidates can now access their 2025 KCSE examination results online after the official release using a phone with an internet browser or a computer/laptop.

To check the results, candidates should visit the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) results portal, accessible via the KNEC website or directly through this link: https://results.knec.ac.ke/

They will be required to enter their KCSE index number and any one of their names as captured during registration for the 2025 examination. Once the details are submitted, the results will be displayed instantly.

“The results will be live and accessible immediately after the end of this function,” Migos said, before formally declaring the 2025 KCSE results officially released and wishing candidates success in their future endeavours.

On examination integrity, the CS reiterated the government’s firm stance against malpractice, noting that investigations into reported cases had been concluded.

File image of students sitting for KCSE exams.

“At the conclusion of the KCSE examination, 1,180 candidates were found to have been involved in examination irregularities. Consequently, and in line with the applicable law and regulations, their examination results have been cancelled,” he said.

Migos described examinations and assessment as central to the education system, not only as a measure of learning but as a guide for the nation’s future.

He noted that the 2025 KCSE marks a historic moment as the 8-4-4 system continues to be phased out.

“This moment stands as both a culmination of a long-standing tradition and the dawn of a new era,” he said, pointing to the transition to Competency Based Assessment, which he said shifts emphasis from rote memorisation to the demonstration of skills, values and knowledge needed in the 21st century.

The CS noted that the results being released are for the third-to-last cohort to sit the KCSE examination, even as the first cohort under the Competency Based Education system progresses into Senior School.

Migos expressed gratitude to stakeholders across the education sector for ensuring the smooth administration of the examinations, acknowledging the roles played by the Ministries of Education, Interior and National Administration, and Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, as well as the Teachers Service Commission .

He also commended centre managers, supervisors and invigilators for their integrity and diligence.

