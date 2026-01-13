'Zora' actor Ryan Mwenda credits discipline & belief after KCSE success

Following the release of the KCSE results, Mwenda took to social media to express heartfelt gratitude to key figures who supported and believed in him throughout his journey.

'Zora' actor, Ryan Mwenda has given Kenyans a rare blend of inspiration from both the classroom and the screen after excelling in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Mwenda, popularly known as Simba from the hit Citizen TV series 'Zora', emerged as one of the young personalities who excelled in the national exam.

Balancing the demands of acting on one of the country’s most-watched shows with academic discipline, the young actor’s journey has become a talking point in conversations around youth focus, sacrifice and belief.

A story of sacrifice and belief

Reflecting on his journey, Mwenda attributed his success to discipline, focus and unwavering faith in himself and those around him.

In an emotional statement, he said: “I am full of a lot of sacrifice, a lot of discipline. We have to stay focused. And, you know, we truly believed in ourselves. We gave it our everything.”

He went on to acknowledge the role of support systems that guided him through the demanding period, adding.

We thank you for everything that Light has helped us to accomplish so far. We met our expectations. We made our dreams come true because we believed it and we did our best.

Zora actor Ryan Mwenda 'Simba'

Gratitude to mentors and industry figures

Following the release of the KCSE results, Mwenda took to social media to express heartfelt gratitude to key figures who supported and believed in him throughout his journey.

In a celebratory post, he wrote: “Simbaaaaaa🦁🦁🖐️ Mama jiffy, Auntie Loulou Hassan na Rashidy Abdalla , nawatambua, GOD bless you immensely. May you never lack!”

Veteran journalist and media personality Lulu Hassan responded with a message that resonated with many fans and parents alike, writing: “God is good, son. Onwards and upwards InshaAllah.”

Zora’s rise and cultural impact

'Zora' has been one of the most influential television productions in recent years, rising rapidly after replacing 'Maria.'

The show quickly became one of the top programmes in the country, winning over audiences with its relatable storytelling and strong performances.

Mwenda’s role as Simba stood out, particularly because of the authenticity he brought to the character.

His off-screen academic success further elevated his public image, positioning him as a role model for young viewers navigating school, ambition and personal dreams.

KCSE 2025: a competitive academic landscape

Mwenda’s achievement came against the backdrop of an intensely competitive KCSE cycle. The 2025 examination saw traditional academic powerhouses once again dominate the top positions, while emerging challengers also made their presence felt.

Alliance High School emerged second nationally with a mean score of 10.47, followed by Maranda High School (10.20), Murang’a Boys High School (10.16), Alliance Girls High School (10.10) and Kapsabet Boys High School, which posted a mean score of 10.00.

Other institutions featuring prominently in the provisional rankings included Maseno School, Asumbi Girls, Nairobi School, Starehe Boys Centre, Mang'u High School, Pangani Girls and Lenana High School, highlighting the depth of competition among Kenya’s elite secondary schools.

Numbers behind the 2025 results

A total of 993,226 candidates sat the KCSE examination in 2025. Out of this number, 270,715 attained a mean grade of C+ and above, securing direct entry to university.

According to data from the Ministry of Education, female candidates slightly outnumbered their male counterparts.