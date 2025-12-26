Advertisement

What the period between Christmas & New Year's is called, how to spend it

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 11:59 - 26 December 2025
Fireworks display at KICC, Nairobi
Fireworks display at KICC, Nairobi

Twixmas, the period nestled between Christmas and New Year, has gained popularity as a time for relaxation and reflection. 

This unique term, a blend of the old English word "betwixt" meaning "between" and "Christmas," describes the days from December 26th to December 31st.

The Essence of Twixmas

Twixmas is often characterised by a slower pace, allowing individuals to recharge before the new year begins.

The days can feel somewhat disorienting, with holiday celebrations blending into a limbo of relaxation and leisure.

Christmas decorations

This period is informally referred to as Dead Week or Feral Week, where traditional commitments take a backseat to personal time and self-care.

Activities to Embrace During Twixmas

Outdoor Adventures

Many people take advantage of the quieter streets and parks to enjoy walks or hikes. 

Engaging with nature not only helps shake off the holiday lethargy but also promotes physical well-being, making it a perfect time for those looking to start their New Year's fitness resolutions.

Culinary experiments

Twixmas is an ideal time to use up leftover holiday food creatively. Cooking comforting meals or trying out new recipes can be both satisfying and enjoyable.

Catching Up on Entertainment

With plenty of time on their hands, many choose to binge-watch festive films or catch up on popular series that they missed during the busy holiday season. 

A person watching TV
A person watching TV

Streaming platforms are filled with options that cater to all tastes, making it easy to find something entertaining.

Quality Time with Loved Ones

This period also serves as an opportunity for families and friends to reconnect. Whether through in-person gatherings or virtual catch-ups, Twixmas encourages social interaction in a relaxed setting.

Reflection and Planning

As the year comes to a close, many take this time to reflect on their experiences and set goals for the upcoming year.

Journaling or discussing aspirations with loved ones can provide clarity and motivation for 2025.

Twixmas serves as a valuable reminder of the importance of rest and reflection amid the festive chaos. 

As individuals embrace this unique period, they find joy in simple pleasures, be it through outdoor activities, culinary adventures, or cherished moments with family and friends—setting a positive tone for the new year ahead.

