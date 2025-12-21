President William Ruto with ODM party leader Dr Oburu Odinga at the ODM Founders Dinner in Mombasa on November 15, 2025

What ODM leaders want from Ruto in exchange for support in 2027

The demands which have only increased in recent days are aligned with the reality of Kenyan politics that political support is negotiated, not gifted.

With political realignments for 2027 elections taking shape, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has made it clear to President William Ruto that the party supporting his bid will not come cheap, with party bigwigs demanding more in exchange for the support.

Party bigshots have tabled concrete demands to Ruto, making it clear that ODM’s support is tied to these demands while also indicating that the party has its options open, including the possibility of fielding a presidential candidate.

They also test Ruto’s ability to navigate the murky political waters and make compromises while also balancing political ambitions and survival in a contest that is turning out to be unpredictable.

Junet Mohamed: Ruto should outline positions for ODM

Leader of Minority in Parliament Junet Mohamed is the latest to add his voice to the conversation, making it clear that support for President Ruto will come with conditions.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Speaking when ODM party leadership visited the home of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo to condole with the family, the Suna East MP told President Ruto to outline positions that ODM will get.

There are some people saying that ODM should go to Ruto without conditions; that is a no. If they want our ODM votes, they should put positions on the table and tell us the number of positions they are giving us.

Ruth Odinga’s demand for greater stake

Kisumu County Woman Representative Ruth Odinga who is also the younger sister to partly leader Oburu Odinga captured the wishes of many politicians within the outfit when she declared greater stake in the next government.

“We are not content with just two cabinet slots. We demand a greater stake in the next government,” Ruth asserted, making it clear that the slots allocated to the party under the current arrangement as well as the development witnessed in ODM strongholds may is not sufficient.

Oburu Odinga: Deputy President or nothing

ODM has confirmed its position that it is keen on capturing power and any arrangement that wants its support must in return give the party the Deputy President position.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Odinga

While hinting at the possibility of the party not fielding a presidential candidate, party leader Oburu Odinga made it clear that ODM will settle for nothing less than the DP slot

If we are to take a position, it must not be lower than number two - the Deputy President.

Winnie Odinga: Capturing power and fielding candidates

The party has been sending mixed signals on its position on 2027 elections with some noting that the main aim of any political party is to capture power and as such, ODM should field candidates in all elective positions including the presidency.

Winnie Odinga is among those who believe that the party should strengthen its structures and field a candidate as she explained recently.

Winnie Odinga

The purpose of a political party is to capture power. All power. I believe ODM must field a candidate everywhere. That is the point of a political party and that is the purpose of a democracy. I think ODM needs to be competitive and we are.

Amid the rising demand, another narrative championed by those serving in the broad-based government has emerged.