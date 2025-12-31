Uhuru warns against provocation amid ODM internal wrangles

Uhuru Kenyatta pushed back against allegations of meddling in ODM, warning critics that even in retirement, he would respond if provoked.

In his eulogy at Cyrus Jirongo's funeral on December 30, 2025, former President Uhuru Kenyatta firmly defended himself against reports accusing him of interfering in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

He dismissed the allegations as baseless propaganda aimed at sowing division, emphasising his commitment to multiparty democracy rather than meddling in other parties' affairs.​​

Kenyatta directly addressed rumours of his involvement in ODM's internal dynamics, particularly around leadership transitions and poaching of members.

He stated that he has no interest in disrupting ODM, praising Jirongo's example of respecting rival parties.

“In my view, someone who is confused, who keeps trying to please one side and then another, must stop making excuses. That kind of talk is meaningless to the ordinary citizen. Build your party, stand by it, and have a clear position — with courage and conviction. Endless back-and-forth talk, moving from place to place and trading accusations, does not take the country anywhere,” Uhuru said.

The former president said that although he was retired, he made it clear that if provoked, he would respond in kind, adding that he was not afraid.

File image of former President Uhuru Kenyatta

He called for mutual respect, noting that Cyrus had respected everyone and that he respected him and his party, and said others should do the same.

Kenyatta described Jirongo as a "man of courage" who fearlessly confronted then-President Moi in his youth, a brilliant businessman, generous helper, and non-tribal Kenyan who aided everyone without forgetting friends.

He called Jirongo a lost national leader with presidential potential who championed peace and unity. Kenyatta revealed Jirongo introduced him to KANU, maintaining their bond despite his later party shifts.

ODM is grappling with widening internal rifts as 2025 draws to a close over whether to align with President William Ruto’s administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Despite the turbulence, ODM remains Kenya’s most popular political party. Surveys by TIFA put its support at 20 per cent, ahead of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at 16 per cent.

Party chairperson Gladys Wanga and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed have accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of deploying proxies to destabilise ODM’s internal processes.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed

Leadership and succession battles have further exposed fault lines. Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has clashed with senior figures, including Junet, calling for a national delegates conference to resolve leadership questions through open elections rather than boardroom arrangements.

