Trump confirms capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro – Here’s the latest

U.S. soldiers interacting with President Donald Trump as he arrived to the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 [AP]

In an update on social media, Trump confirmed that Maduro and his wife were flown out of the country after military airstrikes in Venezuela.

United States of America president Donald Trump has confirmed that the U.S. carried out a "large scale strike against Venezuela" and "captured its leader, President Nicolas Maduro" and his wife.

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 5, 2025 when he signed an executive order to rename the Department of Defense the "Department of War"

According to CBS News, President Nicolás Maduro was captured by the US army's Delta Force.

What Venezuela’s Vice President said

The elite unit is the U.S. military's top counter terrorism unit that handles special operations with precision and delivers results.

President Maduro’s whereabouts remain unknown with Venezuelan authorities now demanding proof of life.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told the press that the government does not know the whereabouts of President Maduro or the First Lady Cilia Flores and has since demanded “immediate proof of life” for them both.

Near-simultaneous explosions were reported in several parts of Venezuela, including the capital Caracas on Saturday morning as U.S carried out military strikes targeting several installations within the country.

Venezuela reacts

A national emergency was declared in Venezuela with the government dismissing the strikes as an attempt to "seize Venezuela's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals" and "forcibly break the nation's political independence".

"Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has captured an "American spy," but did not say where the individual was being held

The presidency also ordered all national defense plans to be implemented and called on "all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and condemn this imperialist attack".

The U.S. has accused Nicolás Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organization and running a criminal enterprise backed by the proceeds of oil money and the authority of his office.