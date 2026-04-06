Tips to survive Nairobi’s week-long water shortage

Focus first on essential needs: drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene. Activities like laundry, car washing, and gardening should take a back seat.

As parts of Nairobi brace for a planned week-long water interruption, households and businesses are being forced to rethink how they use, store, and conserve water.

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The disruption, linked to infrastructure works by Athi Water Works Development Agency, is expected to affect several estates, putting pressure on daily routines.

While the shortage may feel overwhelming, a bit of planning and discipline can make the week far more manageable.

Start with smart water storage

Preparation is everything. Before the taps run dry, store as much clean water as possible using containers such as jerrycans, buckets, and tanks.

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Prioritise food-grade containers to keep water safe for drinking.

However, don’t fall into the trap of over-hoarding without a plan. Water takes up space and can become unsafe if stored poorly.

A dry tap

Label containers for different uses, drinking, cooking, and cleaning,to avoid contamination and unnecessary waste.

Ration with purpose

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Once supply is cut, the biggest mistake many households make is using water as if it will return tomorrow. Instead, break down usage into daily allocations.

Focus first on essential needs: drinking, cooking, and basic hygiene. Activities like laundry, car washing, and gardening should take a back seat.

Reusing water, such as using leftover laundry water to clean floors, can stretch your supply further without compromising hygiene.

Rethink daily habits

This is the week to abandon water-heavy habits. Long showers should be replaced with quick bucket baths. Running taps while brushing teeth or washing dishes should be avoided entirely.

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Small behavioural changes across the household can save dozens of litres of water daily. If everyone in the home is mindful, the collective impact is significant.

Explore alternative sources carefully

During shortages, water vendors and boreholes become lifelines. But not all water sources are safe. Always verify the quality of purchased water, especially for drinking.

A water bowser delivers water in the city centre

Boiling water or using purification tablets can reduce health risks. It may feel like an extra step, but it’s far better than dealing with waterborne illnesses in the middle of a shortage.

Plan for the unexpected

Water shortages rarely go exactly as scheduled. Delays in restoration are common, so plan for a few extra days beyond the official timeline.

If possible, coordinate with neighbours or community groups to share resources or bulk-purchase water. Collective action often reduces costs and ensures more reliable access.

Protect hygiene without waste

Maintaining hygiene during a shortage is critical, but it doesn’t have to mean excessive water use. Use hand sanitisers when appropriate, and reserve water for essential washing.

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