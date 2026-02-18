A supposed Russian national published secretly recorded videos of his private interactions with Ghanaian and Kenyan women without their consent.

Russian man video scandal: How Ghana and Kenya are handling it very differently

Ghana has taken a formal diplomatic step in response to allegations that a supposed Russian national published secretly recorded videos of his private interactions with Ghanaian women without their consent.

In a statement dated February 17, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed it summoned Sergei Berdnikov, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ghana, to register its protest and seek cooperation.

The ministry described the alleged conduct as a violation of Ghanaian law and the dignity and privacy of the affected women.

According to the statement, the ambassador acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and expressed willingness to cooperate.

Russian Ambassador to Ghana Sergei Berdnikov

However, he indicated that Russian authorities could not confirm the nationality of the individual in question and questioned whether the name circulating publicly was authentic.

Ghana also noted there is no binding extradition treaty between the two countries, but said it would pursue appropriate international mechanisms to secure justice.

By summoning the ambassador, Ghana elevated the issue beyond a routine criminal complaint, formally placing it within the sphere of bilateral relations.

Russia’s Embassy in Ghana also shared a statement saying, “The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded those acts without consent.”

Kenya’s Legal Framework Clear, But Diplomatic Position Unstated

In Kenya, the non-consensual publication of the content is explicitly criminalised under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The law provides penalties, including a fine of up to Sh 200,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both, for anyone who distributes intimate images without consent.

Victims may also invoke protections under the Constitution of Kenya, particularly the right to privacy, and pursue civil remedies for reputational harm or breach of privacy.

However, unlike Ghana’s publicly declared diplomatic engagement, there has been no confirmed announcement that Kenyan authorities have formally engaged the Russian Embassy in Nairobi over comparable allegations involving a purported Russian national.

Kenya’s response, at least in the public domain, appears to remain grounded in domestic criminal enforcement rather than diplomatic protest.

Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo shared a statement condemning the actions as technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Howerver the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is yet to comment on the matter.

Ghana has openly internationalised the matter through direct embassy engagement and formal protest.

In Kenya, the approach appears confined to the legal mechanisms available under national law, with no publicly articulated diplomatic dimension.