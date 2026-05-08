Rules broken by 54 recruits expelled from Kiganjo Police College
At least 54 police recruits who had joined the National Police Training College have been expelled from the training programme after authorities uncovered a series of violations ranging from pregnancy to forged documents and criminal records.
The dismissals were confirmed during a Basic Recruit Training Course progress assessment held on Thursday, May 7, where Commandant Gideon Munga Nyale outlined the reasons behind the removals.
Pregnancy and related issues top the list
According to the Commandant, 18 recruits were discontinued over pregnancy and related matters, making it one of the leading causes of dismissal from the programme.
“Among them, 54 had their courses terminated for various reasons. One, pregnancy and related issues, 18 were discontinued,” said Nyale.
The development highlights the strict requirements governing recruit training at the college, where trainees are expected to meet both physical and administrative standards throughout the course period.
Fake certificates and forged IDs uncovered
Another 18 recruits were dismissed after investigations revealed they had presented forged academic certificates during recruitment.
Authorities also removed two recruits for using forged identification documents.
Nyale said the affected individuals had initially passed the competitive recruitment exercise before the irregularities were detected later during training.
“Forged academic certificates, 18 were discontinued. Forged identification documents, two were discontinued,” he stated.
The revelations raise fresh questions about document verification during police recruitment exercises, which often attract thousands of applicants across the country.
Criminal records and disciplinary cases
Ten recruits were also struck off the training roll after authorities established they had previous criminal convictions.
In addition, three trainees were expelled over disciplinary issues, while two others were discontinued because of health conditions deemed incompatible with the demands of police training.
“One opted out due to sickness. A total of 54,” Nyale added.
The terminated recruits have formally been removed from the programme, with officials indicating that some may not be allowed to reapply in future recruitment exercises.
Murkomen outlines police training reforms
During the event, Kipchumba Murkomen said the government was intensifying reforms aimed at improving professionalism within the police service.
He noted that authorities were investing in continuous training programmes focusing on tactical operations, human rights, ICT, and emerging security threats.
“To improve professionalism, we have rolled out continuous training on tactical operations, human rights, ICT, and emerging security dynamics in line with the evolving needs of Kenyans,” Murkomen said.
The Interior CS also announced plans to elevate the Kiganjo institution into a police university, similar to the National Defence University-Kenya used by the military.
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