Inside Maseno School’s ambitious Sh2 billion expansion plan

The expansion also targets sports infrastructure, with plans for modern playing fields and better training spaces for students.

As Maseno School marks 120 years since its founding, the institution is looking beyond celebration and nostalgia toward an ambitious future shaped by infrastructure, technology, and academic transformation.

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The school’s anniversary celebrations, expected to attract alumni, education stakeholders, and national leaders including President William Ruto, come with the unveiling of a Sh2 billion redevelopment masterplan aimed at modernising one of Kenya’s oldest and most respected learning institutions.

For decades, Maseno has been associated with academic excellence, discipline, and sporting success.

But school leaders now say the institution has outgrown many of its current facilities, creating pressure for a major overhaul that matches modern educational demands.

A campus redesign driven by growth

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At the centre of the redevelopment agenda is a large-scale infrastructure modernisation programme designed to transform learning spaces and student life.

School officials say the plan includes the construction of modern classrooms, upgraded dormitories, improved laboratories, new halls, and digitally enabled learning facilities.

The expansion also targets sports infrastructure, with plans for modern playing fields and better training spaces for students.

Maseno School

According to the school’s director of sports and co-curricular activities, Caleb Olango, the changes are necessary if Maseno is to remain competitive among Kenya’s top national schools.

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“We shall experience improvement in terms of infrastructure and the creation of more modern playing fields. Maseno School has outgrown the existing facilities,” he said.

Olango acknowledged that some of the school’s facilities have lagged behind those of peer institutions such as Alliance High School and Mang'u High School, especially in areas such as laboratories, dormitories, and sports surfaces.

The redevelopment plan seeks to close that gap while creating an environment that supports both academic and co-curricular excellence.

Shift toward digital and competency-based learning

The masterplan also reflects changing trends in Kenya’s education system, particularly the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum.

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School leaders say future learning spaces will be designed to support innovation, collaboration, and digital learning rather than traditional classroom models alone.

Maseno School

“If we have the right facilities, then the young generation will benefit a great deal,” Olango said, noting that infrastructure plays a key role in supporting modern teaching methods.

Part of the vision involves transforming laboratories into innovation spaces and integrating technology into classrooms to better prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

The school’s Academic Strategic Plan 2026 further outlines targets including stronger KCSE performance and a 100 per cent university transition rate, signalling a push not only for expansion but also for improved outcomes.

Alumni network to fund future projects

A major pillar of the redevelopment strategy is financial sustainability through alumni support.

To support the ambitious projects, the school has launched the Old Boys and Friends of Maseno School Foundation, which is expected to mobilise resources from former students and well-wishers across the world.

The foundation is intended to provide long-term funding for infrastructure development, scholarships, student welfare, and talent programmes.

The move reflects a growing trend among leading Kenyan schools to increasingly rely on alumni networks and private fundraising to finance major upgrades amid rising education costs.

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School leaders believe Maseno’s large and influential alumni base will play a central role in helping the institution achieve its long-term vision.

Preserving heritage while building for the future

Founded in 1906 by missionary Reverend John Willis under the shade of gum trees near the equator in Kisumu County, Maseno School has evolved into one of Kenya’s most recognisable educational institutions.

Maseno School

But even as it celebrates its heritage, the school’s leadership says the focus must now shift toward preparing students for future challenges.

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The redevelopment blueprint represents more than a construction project. It is an attempt to redefine what a modern national school should look like in an era shaped by technology, innovation, and global competition.