Political zoning in Kenya: What it means & how it affects citizens

Critics argue that such arrangements can replace competitive elections with backroom deals, limiting voter choice.

In Kenya’s evolving political landscape, the idea of political zoning has increasingly become part of election strategy discussions, coalition negotiations, and party survival tactics.

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While not formally written into law, zoning continues to shape how leaders are chosen, how parties organise themselves, and ultimately how citizens experience democracy.

What is political zoning?

Political zoning refers to an informal arrangement where political parties or coalitions agree to reserve certain elective seats, such as parliamentary, gubernatorial, or even presidential positions, for specific regions, communities, or political allies.

The logic behind zoning is simple: avoid splitting votes among like-minded candidates and strengthen a party’s chances of winning.

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Instead of multiple candidates from the same party competing in one area, parties may settle on a single agreed-upon candidate.

In practice, however, zoning often happens through internal negotiations among political elites rather than open public participation.

Critics argue that such arrangements can replace competitive elections with backroom deals, limiting voter choice.

File image of Joshua Kuttuny at a political rally

The Kenyan context

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Zoning in Kenya is closely tied to the country’s history of regional and ethnic politics.

From independence-era debates around Majimbo to modern coalition politics, the idea of dividing political influence across regions has always lingered beneath the surface.

In recent years, zoning has emerged in: Coalition agreements – where parties negotiate which regions or seats each partner will control

By-elections and nominations – where parties avoid competing against each other in strongholds

Future election planning (e.g., 2027) – where early deals attempt to shape political alliances

Supporters argue that zoning helps maintain unity within coalitions and prevents internal conflicts that could weaken parties.

The effects on citizens

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1. Reduced voter choice

When parties agree on a single candidate, voters may have limited options at the ballot. Elections become less about public competition and more about pre-arranged outcomes.

This raises a key concern: if candidates are chosen before voters weigh in, democracy risks becoming symbolic rather than substantive.

2. Weakening of democratic competition

Healthy democracies rely on competition to test ideas and leadership. Zoning can suppress this by shielding candidates from real political contests. Critics argue it reflects “fear of testing the will of voters.”

President William Ruto addressing a rally in Mbeere Town as part of his recent tour of Mount Kenya region

3. Reinforcement of ethnic and regional politics

Zoning can deepen the idea that certain regions belong to certain leaders or communities. Instead of national cohesion, politics becomes territorial, each zone is treated as a political stronghold.

This risks reversing efforts to build issue-based politics and national identity.

4. Short-term stability vs long-term fragility

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To be fair, zoning can temporarily stabilise coalitions. It reduces internal fights and helps parties present a united front.

But that stability is often fragile. Once interests shift, these agreements can collapse, leading to political fallout and voter distrust.

5. Public distrust and disengagement